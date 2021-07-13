First Look: The New Six Senses Ibiza Shows a Softer Side of the Spanish Resort Destination

Culture, wellness and sustainability are at the heart of the Six Senses brand, so it’s only natural that its arrival on Ibiza–an island known for its jet-setting nightlife and party scene–is heralding something new for the destination. Opened on July 10, after seven years of development, Six Senses Ibiza has been designed to celebrate experiences that recharge guests’ bodies and minds, along with helping them develop a strong connection to the destination—and their fellow travelers. Just 35-minutes from the international airport, the resort is found at the northern tip of the island on the “insider’s secret” Xarraca Bay, a picturesque cove known for its exclusive location and unobstructed sunset views.

“This is the first purposefully built five-star hotel that Ibiza has seen in the last 30 years, (and) we are also the first sustainable resort and residential community in the Balearics,” Jonathan Leitersdorf, architect and developer of the property, tells Robb Report, referencing the fact that the complex also features a handful of for-sale homes. To help channel “the unique sense of community and celebration found on the north of the island,” he adds, the property has been envisioned as “a year-round destination, where our programming is curated by season.”

This means that in the warmer months, “the focus is on celebration, with incredibly rich programming from day to night, while in the cooler season, the community (will host) bespoke retreats and immersions designed to facilitate connection and empowerment.” Music, art, sustainable fashion, cuisine and wellness are just some of the areas the featured in the programming, which Leitersdorf notes was created with the input of “over 200 local experts, from artists to wellness practitioners to our in-house musicians.”

The design of the 20-acre community takes inspiration from Xarraca Bay, mimicking the colors of the rocks and water throughout the property to seamlessly blend in with the natural surroundings. The 116 guest accommodations—which include rooms, suites, villas and beachfront caves—frame views of the sea, forest or courtyards, and feature a locally-sourced décor inspired by the region’s fincas (agricultural estates). Touted as the ultimate accommodation on the island, the Cave Royal suite pays homage to Ibiza’s free-spirt vibe and music festival history with touches like an expansive outdoor living space, a grand piano and a secret door leading to the resort’s recording studio. For guests in need of more space, three-, four- and five-bedroom townhouses are also available, each with private pools, indoor-outdoor living spaces and garages.

The 12,900 square-foot wellness center acts as the property’s healing hub, housing a fitness center, café and juice bar, hammam and hot baths, sauna and steam room and Rose Bar “longevity lounge”; areas for outdoor and aerial yoga, a rooftop boxing ring, a 164-foot bay-view swimming pool and few unique massage catacombs are also available. The spa offers a wide selection of treatments, retreats and programs across modalities, from nutrition, sleep health and biohacking to locally inspired skincare therapies. (There’s also a service designed to help you find your spirit animal, should that be of need.) The health of the planet is also a part of the experience: in addition to the spa’s organic gardens, from which the therapists draw ingredients for some of the services, the BREEAM-certified resort (the first to earn that status in the Balearics) uses renewable energy and is committed to zero waste and zero single-use plastic operations.

Guests can also visit (and take cooking and grow-your-own-veggies classes) at The Farm at Six Senses Ibiza, a 400-year-old olive press and agricultural estate that supplies products for the resort’s café, bars and four organic restaurants. Among the latter is HaSalon Ibiza, Israeli celebrity chef Eyal Shani’s brainchild that aims to unite guests through the power of clean eating. Translating to “the living room,” Shani’s first European outlet features plant-forward dining full of fresh, seasonal and organic ingredients—all cooked in the open kitchen—as well as a selection of biodynamic wines and botanical-based cocktails. Meals can also be enjoyed at outlets like the Farmer’s Market, the Farmacy Bar and the two indoor-outdoor eateries at the Beach Caves—a stunning waterside structure built into the rocks that also houses the recording studio and the Live Cave entertainment venue. Rates start at approximately $890 in the high season and $463 in the low season.