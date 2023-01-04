This Bonkers ‘Floating’ Retreat in the UAE Lets You Camp Suspended Between Two Mountains

This insane elevated experience is taking camping to all-new heights—literally.

Set in the mountains of Sharjah in the United Arab Emirates, the Floating Retreat by Ardh Architects will allow you to stay in a tent that’s suspended in mid-air. While that thought alone may cause your stomach to turn, the unique lodging stands to be an exhilarating opportunity to test your bravery and dangle over some awe-inducing views.

The Dubai-based company is creating the campsite’s design in collaboration with Sharjah’s developmental leaders to promote environmental awareness. Sharjah is known as the third-most populous city in the UAE. While sites such as the Al Noor Mosque and Al Majaz Park are popular tourist destinations, Ardh’s new floating development will opens your eyes to the city’s natural beauty.

An aerial rendering of the Floating Retreat, set between two mountains. Courtesy of Ardh Architects

In renderings, the colorful overarching facade of the campsite appears to store up to 10 pyramid-shaped pods. Each lodging is set back off a long wooden plank, stretching from one mountain to another, and is attached to a set of suspension cords. At the time of writing, the depths at which your tent can be suspended is not yet available. It does appear, however, that you’ll be able to set or request the distance of your preference to keep any fears at bay. You’ll also have breathtaking views of the mountainous horizon from your tent, which can also aid in alleviating stress.

In a statement, Emirati architect and Ardh Architects founder Oman AlQwais says the Floating Retreat will have “the quality of calm such as the [one] experienced in places with mainly natural features and activities, free from disturbance from manmade ones.” And you can enjoy that calm throughout the campsite’s surrounding area, which offers a host of traditional camp activities such as mountain climbing, hiking, cycling and more—all with that same mountain-capped view.

Inside one of the tents with a scenic view. Courtesy of Ardh Architects

And the Floating Retreat is just one of many new glamping adventures that are set to open for business. Oculis Lodge also recently announced that it will begin welcoming guests this spring. Set in Washington’s Cascade mountains, the campsite is slated to house 12 dome-shaped pods with massive skylights, a private sauna and a Jacuzzi. Or you can check out the Four Season’s first adults-only tented camp that’s chock-full of luxurious amenities, including an outdoor gym and a stretch of private beach.

Interested in the Floating Retreat (and perhaps conquer your fear of heights)? Check out the Ardh Architects website for more information.