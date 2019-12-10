For $1 Million, You Can Live in an Iconic Virginia Golf Resort’s Top Estate for a Year

Inside the iron gates and manicured hedges of Kingsmill Resort is a 7,000 square-foot, four-bedroom mansion that could be yours for an entire year—for a deal of $1 million. Located right on the James River in historic Williamsburg, Virginia, less than three hours from Washington DC, the Four Diamond-awarded resort—which is known for its championship golf courses and top-notch spa—has decided to offer its top accommodation, The Estate at Kingsmill, for rent for an annual rate, instead of the regular $5,000-$6,000 per night. Along with the savings (at the regular rates, one year would be around $1.76-$2.11 million), the year-long reservation also includes lots of luxe extras.

The decision to offer a twelve-month rate (which would start January 1, 2020) was designed to appeal to a high-end guest who might be looking for a “temporary living or a second home in the Coastal Virginia area,” says Joel Paige, COO, Kingsmill Resort, adding that beyond being simply a posh rental, “The Estate at Kingsmill comes with the freedom to live a luxury lifestyle.”

To that end, long-term guests will enjoy lifestyle-enhancing amenities like use of two Denali SUVs and two high-end golf carts, an unlimited pass to the 18-hole River Golf Course, and unlimited access to a members-only fitness center with indoor and outdoor pools and a state-of-the-art gym. Also included are the services of a weekly housekeeper, a personal Estate Manager (on-call 24/7 to help you plan activities), and a private chef, who will be on hand from Monday to Friday to cook all your meals in the well-equipped kitchen. A $50,000 per person annual credit towards food and beverage at Kingsmill Resort is also part of the deal.

Originally built as a private home for the Busch family, the bluff-top Estate recently underwent a $3 million renovation that’s resulted in touches like teardrop chandeliers and gilded mirrors in the entryway, and the addition of contemporary decor from Restoration Hardware throughout. The four bedrooms feature 1000-thread count Italian sheets on the King beds, as well as panoramic views of the James River and Jamestown Island—which can also be enjoyed from the heated infinity pool and hot tub. For more details on the year-long Estate rental, contact Lisa Wandrey, Estate Sales Manager, at Lisa.Wandrey@Kingsmill.com or (757) 253-8233.