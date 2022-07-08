Four Seasons Is Opening a Private Island Resort and Residences in Belize

Four Seasons’s first private island in the Americas could be here in just two years.

The luxury hotel group is planning to open a new property off the coast of Belize in Q2 of 2024, according to a statement shared Wednesday. Dubbed Caye Chapel, the private island community will include 24 beachfront residences and a 104-key resort with luxe overwater bungalows.

The secluded oasis will be exclusively accessible via the island’s private fleet of planes and boats. Quite fitting since the property sits within a protected marine wildlife preserve on the edge of the Belize Barrier Reef. The reef is the largest of its kind in the Western Hemisphere and a UNESCO world heritage site.

The resort and residences are designed to celebrate the natural beauty of Belize and all the singular experiences it offers. In terms of watersports, you’ll be able to enjoy kayaking, paddle boarding, kiteboarding, jet skiing and sailing. You can also embark on snorkeling day trips to the aforementioned reef or partake in curated dives with renowned environmentalist Fabien Cousteau.

In addition, the resort will feature a nine-hole reversible golf course with a practice range that converts into a three-part course, as well as a full-service spa and a wellness hub called the Sunrise Sanctuary. The latter comes complete with a yoga and meditation studio, a reflection pool, an indoor-outdoor gym, a sports court, an observatory for stargazing and a nature reserve with hiking trails.

Little ones can join in on the fun, too. Over at the Fort, a kids-focused education and adventure center, youngsters will have access to scuba school, off-island wildlife treks, an interactive water park and organic gardening classes. All activities are designed to help them embrace the great outdoors.

WATCH

To top it off, Caye Chapel will offer numerous dining options to cater to all manner of palates. There will be a waterfront sushi and omakase restaurant, an all-day seafood joint, a farm-to-table eatery and a bar with top-shelf wine and spirits. Naturally, you can also expect poolside fare, cabana service and in-residence dining.

Best of all, Four Seasons appears to be looking after the natural environment. Only 10 percent of the island will house structural development, while the remainder will be dedicated to preservation and conservation efforts, nature reserves and outdoor experiences. There is also a conservation center named after Cousteau on the property that is dedicated to protecting and strengthening the reef.

Looks like you may need to add Caye Chapel to your 2024 itinerary, folks.

Check out more images below.