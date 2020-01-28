7 Wellness Retreats to Get Your New Year’s Resolutions Back on Track

On January 1, you may have made a New Year’s resolution or two—and if you did, chances are it was something tied to your well-being. As the first month of the year draws to a close, it’s time to take stock on those goals. Has your enthusiasm waned? Have you nearly given up? If so, not to worry—these luxury hotels can help. Whether you’re looking to drink less alcohol, eat better, or spend more time in nature, these seven wellness retreats and programs offer useful guidance to get back on track—and get a vacation out of it at the same time.