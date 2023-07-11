This Jamaican Resort Was Once Home to James Bond Author Ian Fleming. Now It’s Offering a 007-Themed Vacation.

This year marks the 70th anniversary of Casino Royale and what better way to celebrate than with a trip to the place where the spy novel was originally penned?

GoldenEye in Jamaica, the former home of British author Ian Fleming, is offering up a special James Bond-themed vacation package fit for 007 aficionados. The four-night experience includes a guided snorkeling excursion where you can swim between coral reefs, along with a tour of the iconic Fleming villa where his desk and typewriter still remain. If you’re up for a bit of exploring, saunter over to the sunken garden where you can take a stroll in the same spot Fleming hosted his famous friends. Think everyone from Katharine Hepburn to British Prime Minister Sir Anthony Eden and playwright Noel Coward.

The trip includes a tour of James Bond author Ian Fleming’s former villas GoldenEye

At night, guests can retreat to their one-bedroom Lagoon Cottage. Here, you’ll have your own private veranda, an en suite bathroom, and an outdoor garden shower. In the event you’re not a martini drinker, the package also includes a bottle of Bollinger Champagne, first mentioned in Fleming’s 1956 novel, Diamonds Are Forever. In addition, you’ll also take home a 007 Collector’s Edition of Blackwell Rum—created by Chris Blackwell, owner of Island Records and GoldenEye.

Guests can meander through the sunken gardens where Fleming used to entertain actress Katharine Hepburn and more GoldenEye

The former music producer scooped up Fleming’s one-time hideaway in the ‘70s and reopened it as a resort in 2011. The 52-acre island retreat is the same spot where Fleming wrote all 14 Bond books. It’s also served as a source of inspiration for artists such as Sting who drafted the lyrics to “Every Breath You Take” while on-site and U2 frontman Bono who created the theme song for the GoldenEye movie while staying here. Doesn’t time fly?

The Ultimate Ian Fleming Experience package starts at $3,700 for four nights and is available now through Oct. 31, 2023.