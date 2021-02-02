This Two-Week Private Jet Tour of Mexico Will Take You From Altavista to the Sea of Cortez

Looking to pack a year’s worth of postponed travel into one unforgettable trip? This $500,000 package from Mexico’s Velas Resorts group should do the trick. Available to book through the end of the year, the Grand Velas Journey is a two-week, two-person private jet itinerary filled with activities that celebrate all that we’ve missed about life on the road, from thrilling outdoor adventures and exclusive culinary experiences to lots of good old-fashioned pampering. You’ll enjoy it all from a base in the presidential suites at Grand Velas properties in Riviera Maya, Riviera Nayarit and Los Cabos—each of which is also offering on-site Covid-19 PCR and antigen testing for guests, in accordance with new CDC guidelines regarding international travel back to the US.

The experience begins with private jet transport from anywhere in the US to Cancun; all flights, including those within Mexico, will be handled by Air Partner. Your home for four nights will be the Grand Class Presidential Suite at the Grand Velas Riviera Maya in Playa del Carmen, a 2,793-square-foot, two-bedroom oceanfront suite that comes with a pool and a massage room. Activities on this coast will include a sail on a VanDutch 40 to dive through an underwater museum, a gourmet picnic lunch 60 feet underground in a cenote, a “Mystic Mayan” spa evening complete with shamans and live music, and a cooking class with a Maitre Cuisiners de France, of whom there are only 10 in Mexico.

On the way to the next resort along the Riviera Nayarit, the private jet will make a stop in the town of Tequila for a day of spirit-fueled fun. At Casa San Matias, one of the area’s oldest tequila houses, you’ll learn about both traditional and modern methods of making the classic Mexican drink, before enjoying a picnic in the agave fields, a tequila tasting and a blending session to create your own bespoke bottle. Then it’s on to the Grand Velas Riviera Nayarit, where your presidential suite comes with a 12-seat Jacuzzi. Activities on the Pacific Coast will include a private visit to the ancient holy site of Altavista in the hills of Nayarit, a sportfishing trip with a chef (who will then prepare your fresh catch) and spa treatments inspired by the traditions of the indigenous Huichol Indians.

Before arriving at the final stop, touch down in Valle de Guadalupe, Mexico’s famed grape country, for tastings at three top wineries, followed by a visit to D’Poncelis vineyard to blend your own custom vintage. Afterward, Grand Velas’ two-Michelin-starred chef, Sidney Schutte, will treat you to a wine pairing dinner set in the middle of the vineyard. Then it’s on to the Grand Velas Los Cabos in Baja California Sur to check in to the 5,451-square-foot presidential suite, home to an expansive oceanfront terrace, oversize plunge pool, personal wine bar and 127-mm Maksutov-Cassegrain telescope for spotting whales in the Sea of Cortez.

From a base here, you’ll head out for a canyon hike in the Sierra de la Laguna Mountains, followed by a rock-mapping light show, an elaborate dinner in which each course is inspired by pieces from the on-site art gallery, and a tasting of what’s billed as the world’s most expensive taco—a $25,000 version constructed with such premium ingredients as langoustine, Kobe beef, and Almas Beluga caviar. Then, following your on-site PCR test, you’ll return home aboard your private charter. The Grand Velas Journey starts at $500,000 for two people; additional guests can be added for an extra cost. For more information and to book, contact Dinorah Tobon, tour and travel sales manager of Velas Resorts, at dtobonh@velasresorts.com or 984-877-4418.