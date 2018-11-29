This Slick New Resort is Putting Grenada on the Luxury Map

When it comes to Caribbean island hopping, Grenada likely isn’t one that floats to the top of your must-hit list. The island, located on the southern fringes of the archipelago, has remained largely undiscovered by American travelers. But with the December 1 opening of the slick Silversands Grenada resort, this may be about to change. According to Naguib Sawiris, the billionaire Egyptian businessman who has spent the past three years developing the resort—the first to open on the island in a quarter century—”You feel good here. It’s that simple. Silversands hotel and private villas are an expression of the love I feel for this island.”

The Caribbean’s “spice island” has a long and storied history marked by spice traders, pirates, and French and British influences. Today, this heritage is very much alive, as Grenada is still one of the world’s largest producers of nutmeg, mace, and cinnamon, which is reflected in both its economy (which does not lean as heavily on tourism as others throughout the region) and its vibrant cuisine. This under-the-radar position has worked to the island’s benefit, allowing it to retain its authenticity in a way more popular Caribbean destinations often have not. As a result, Grenada offers a route back to the Caribbean of 50 years ago: originality, pristine beaches, untrodden rainforests, and a lively local culture included.

Though Silversands Grenada, a Leading Hotels of the World property, is the island’s first modern luxury property, it has carefully tapped into the island’s unique atmosphere and traditions—giving guests a chance to discover Grenada like a local. Using its 43 spacious suites (there are also nine hillside and beachfront villas available for purchase) as a home base, guests will have the opportunity to experience the rare and unexpected at every turn. They can spend days on private excursions into the surrounding jungles, spice fields, or exploring the island’s long history by meandering through the red-roofed colonial houses of nearby St. George with an expert guide.

Of course, there are plenty of reasons to simply stay put as well: the property’s two-mile stretch of Grand Anse beach and 100-meter infinity-edge beachfront pool being the most tempting. The full-service spa, restaurants that highlight local flavors (and blend them into compelling Thai fusions), and tucked-away bars help too. And though the property, with its airy architecture and mid-century inspired decor is undeniably chic it is not designed as a place to see and be seen. Instead it—and Grenada as a whole—is a place to be and let be.