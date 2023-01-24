This Luxe New Countryside Resort in Mexico Is Nestled Near a Stunning UNESCO World Heritage Site

Mexico is welcoming a new luxury resort into its fold.

Global luxury hotelier Habitas is launching a new property this month in the historic San Miguel de Allende, a UNESCO World Heritage site know for its stunning Baroque architecture, just 10 minutes from the city center. The 60-key Habitas San Miguel stays true to the brand’s focus on eco-conscious design and functionality without taking from its luxurious amenities. Located in a natural park, the hotel lets you take advantage of its majestic grounds by taking a dip in its hot springs or enjoying a hike on one of the walking trails with views of the Valle de Los Senderos.

The earth-inspired rooms are all single-bedroom suites covered in natural elements such as limestone walls and wooden furnishings, complete with quiet gardens and private terraces to take in the beautiful surroundings. The resort, in keeping with its mission, consulted with regional artisans to add a native touch to the lodgings’ aesthetics, including sustainable bed linens and art pieces. Its on-site restaurant, Comunidad, sources its produce from nearby farms, curating gourmet dishes through local recipes.

Bedroom suite. Habitas San Miguel de Allende

If you’re looking to immerse yourself in the historic San Miguel de Allende, check out the property’s expansive programming that offers opportunities for unique experiences from artist residences and painting classes, film screenings and art-focused walks. And if you want to enjoy the great outdoors at your fingertips, outdoor activities such as horseback riding, hot air balloon rides and relaxing sound healing should keep you plenty occupied.

“Habitas San Miguel is the perfect intersection of nature and culture, an experience that synchronizes with the creative pulse of San Miguel de Allende and its vibrant art, cuisine, music and film,” Habitas cofounder and CEO Oliver Ripley said in a statement. “It is an ideal base from which to discover the city, while our brand’s innovative, sustainable design allows our community to celebrate the creative human spirit, its mindfulness and well-being.”

Restaurant. Habitas San Miguel de Allende

The new location is the ninth addition to the Habitas portfolio, including Namibia and Saudi Arabia. It’s the third Mexico opening from the brand, following Tulum and Bacalar.

Rates for rooms start at $330 per night.