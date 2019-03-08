This New Resort Is One More Reason Your Next Caribbean Trip Should Be to Antigua

With 365 pristine white-sand beaches and a rich yachting history that has made it one of the Caribbean’s premier sailing spots, Antigua is a true gem in the West Indies. Despite its accolades, however, the island touts few luxury accommodations—but that’s all beginning to change. Rosewood is slated to bring a resort to Half Moon Bay in a few years, and as of this past December, travelers to the former British colony now have a brand new property to make their Antigua home

Joining favorites like Carlisle Bay and Jumby Bay Island (both of which have recently unveiled design refreshes), Hodges Bay Resort & Spa has added a $100 million collection of 79 luxurious accommodations to Antigua. Starting at 460 square feet, all rooms boast private balconies and the latest in technology, including Amazon Echos for voice-activated concierge services. For those who need the extra space, expansive one- to four-bedroom villas go up to 3,580 square feet, with the largest spread across three levels and the added perks of a private infinity pool and foldable glass patio doors for idyllic indoor-outdoor spaces.

To keep you busy, the property offers a whole host of activities and facilities. Enjoy the sea with non-motorized water sports like kayaking and stand-up paddleboarding in addition to complimentary boat shuttles to Prickly Pear Island for some incredible snorkeling experiences or romantic sunset picnics. If you prefer to be on land, there are two pools calling your name: one for families that comes outfitted with cabanas and another that serves as an adults-only beachfront oasis, complete with a swim-up bar. For the more wellness-minded traveler, a serene spa with a sauna and steam room is calling your name, as are the two tennis courts and state-of-the-art fitness center with weekly yoga and Pilates classes. And no resort would be complete without a multitude of dining outlets to choose from. With six bars and three restaurants—including a rum sommelier and an eatery by a four-time James Beard Award nominee—there are more than enough options to keep you satiated.