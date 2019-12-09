This Winter Wonderland Retreat in Montana Comes With Its Own Private Ice Skating Rink

If you’re sick of jostling against the tourists in The Rink at Rockefeller Center or on bumping into kids on the ice at Central Park, we’ve found the perfect place for you to skate—and escape—this winter. Located in the rugged western state of Montana, this newly opened luxury retreat comes with its own private ice rink overlooking the Northern Rockies.

Holland Peak Ranch is 10,000-square-foot estate which boasts more than 1,000 acres of pure white snow. Set in the scenic Swan Valley, the luxury retreat features three elegant cabins—capable of housing up to 18 guests—which overlook an idyllic private lake and afford snow-capped mountain views from virtually every room. As you would expect, each space comes complete with sophisticated decor, luxury finishes and state-of-the-art appliances which offer you the height of modern comfort, while stone floors and timber beams ensure you stay connected to nature.

But let’s get to the rink. Skating takes place on Lake Michelle—the ranch’s private lake—in the heart of the great outdoors. While tearing up the ice, skaters can catch a glimpse of the local wildlife like bears, moose, and Canada lynx against the Rocky Mountain backdrop.

Since the ranch estate is surrounded by two forest wilderness areas, there are miles of private trails to explore, and guests can participate in a myriad of other outdoor activities, like snow horseback riding, snowshoeing, snowmobiling, cross country skiing, ice fishing, dog sledding and more. It’s basically a winter wonderland adventure park with a luxury touch.

Lounge lizards are looked after, too. Holland Peak has a Rec Barn where guests can warm up by the bonfire with a glass of red or enjoy a game of foosball, pool, shuffleboard or ping pong. There are also in-room binoculars so you can laugh at your adventurous companions as they stack it on the ice while you stay warm and cozy. Now that’s something you can’t get at Rockefeller.

Holland Park Ranch’s rates during the winter are $4,750 per day with a four-night minimum.

Check out more pictures of the ranch below: