First Look: Inside Baglioni Masseria Muzza, a Luxe Oasis in Puglia, Italy

With its hotels in buzzing, high-profile locations like Milan, Venice, London and the Maldives, Baglioni has leaned into the classic five-star Italian origins of the brand. For its latest opening, however, the family-owned collection has gone for a more stripped-down, nature-inspired vibe to better fit with unique feel of this new destination. Opened in late-May, Baglioni Masseria Muzza is set in dreamy Puglia, the part of Italy’s “boot” known for lovely beaches and countryside, working olive oil presses, great wine and a tranquil style of luxury.

The property sits in the Salento area, which is famous for its masseria, or farmhouse, accommodations, many from the16th or 17th centuries. Each room on the property is villa-style and encourages guests to connect with the surrounding nature. Masseria Muzza was most recently a standalone bed and breakfast hotel ahead of being bought by Baglioni and renovated by Spagnulo & Partners, the firm behind all of Baglioni’s resorts.

Each of the hotel’s forty rooms and suites are decorated with whitewashed limestone, a neutral color palette and a simple Apulian-style decor. Every room features a barrage of natural light and a large, open courtyard with a mini gazebo and outdoor lounge chairs, as well as a cozy indoor seating area, large bedroom, modern bathroom, and private patios. with greenery helping to create an intimate, hideaway feel. While the Duplex and Family rooms are two of the most spacious options, the Deluxe Sunset View or Junior Suite Sunset View are the best picks for those in the market for views.

The hotel also offers a large infinity pool, pretty gardens and three open-air restaurants serving Salento-inspired cuisine. Mornings typically begin with breakfast at the Mirto Restaurant, which offers a buffet-style array of fresh cheeses, pastries and fruits, along with an egg station. After a dip in the pool, savor a lunch of light dishes like Caprese salad, salmon carpaccio and traditional Salento frisa, to name a few. End the day in the Le Site or La Limonaia Restaurant with typical Salento fare like Orecchiette pasta, a barrage of fish options or and a whole slew of salad and vegetable choices. Tip: Sunset is best enjoyed from the pool or the Le Site Restaurant, cocktail in hand.

WATCH

Guests checking in with children may take advantage of the Kids Club, which offers daily group games, sports, dance, nature activities and supervised pool time, allowing parents to relax. There is also a spa that features state of the art technology, like a Finnish sauna, sensory showers and steam bath, along with a beautiful indoor pool and a fitness room with Technogym equipment.

The location puts you just a few minutes away from Otranto, a picturesque town to which hotel guests can take a complimentary shuttle service to a private beach area with sunbeds and umbrellas that can be reserved in advance. For more cultural or culinary delights, Baglioni provides a whole range of tours or experiences—from a gourmet tour of Otranto with a stop in one of the region’s most renowned wineries to a private yacht cruise on the Salento coast and a sailboat trip to see a secret snorkeling spot—to further connect guests to this idyllic part of Italy. The hotel is open from May to October; rates start at $535 per night.