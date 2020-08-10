At This Luxury Resort in Chile, You Can Watch This Winter’s Solar Eclipse From a Helicopter

With the recent increased interest in traveling for astronomical events, hotels, travel planners and private jet operators have responded by offering exclusive ways to take in the heavenly displays. This December 14, however, andBeyond Vira Vira in Chile will offer something few other properties can: the chance to experience a total solar eclipse during the day, followed by a meteor shower that same night. To make the event even more special, one of the ways guests can watch the eclipse is via helicopter—a flight that’s sure to offer a unique perspective on what’s happening up above.

Set on a 54-acre organic farm in Chile’s Araucania region, near the Villarrica Volcano and in the heart of the Lake District, andBeyond Vira is an intimate hub from which to enjoy a wide array of seasonal activities, from heli-skiing, dog sledding and snowmobiling to horseback riding, fly fishing and hiking through rainforests in Villarrica National Park, home to 1,000-year-old “monkey puzzle” trees. It’s also the perfect place to just stay put and relax, thanks to the beautifully decorated accommodations (which include six suites, 12 villas and one five-bedroom Hacienda), boutique spa, and gourmet meals crafted using ingredients from the on-site working farm, vegetable garden and cheesemaker.

The resort’s secluded location not only makes it an ideal spot for experiencing the total solar eclipse on December 14, but its position also puts guests right underneath the annual Geminids Meteor Shower, which—as luck would have it—is set to peak on the very same day this year. Guests can enjoy unobstructed views of the eclipse from the estate (private picnics can be set up on the grounds), but to kick things up a notch, book a 45- or 60-minute flight on the house helicopter, timed to the event; after experiencing the eclipse from the sky, you’ll also buzz over forests, lakes, snow-topped mountains and both the inactive Lanin and active Villarrica volcanoes. Then, come nighttime, watch the “falling stars” of the meteor shower while enjoying fondue on the banks of the Liucura River and soaking in one of the private al fresco hot tubs. Rates start at $615 (half-board) or $775 (full-board); contact the hotel for details on the helicopter flight and rates.