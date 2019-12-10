You Can Now Learn to Take Underwater Photos Like a Pro at This Maldives Retreat

It’s one thing to marvel at the vibrant underwater world, but quite another to know how to capture it in images. Fortunately, a private island resort in the Maldives is offering snap-happy divers a chance to master the skill during the first-ever luxury underwater photography retreat.

COMO Maalifushi has teamed up with acclaimed marine photographer Henley Spiers—who has been diving for 15 years and has captured a whole portfolio of images—to create a one-of-a-kind, hands-on workshop that gives guests a chance to learn the art of underwater photography while also taking in the natural tapestry of one of the region’s most remote atolls.

“The serene private island resort allows for guests to connect with marine life like never before under the guidance of one of the world’s leading underwater photography experts,” said Benjamin Kreuz, general manager of COMO Maalifushi.

The retreat includes 10 half-day dives limited to eight participants, which means the experience is highly personalized. Guests will spend each day in the company of Spiers and partake in both underwater sessions and on-land training, as well as in post-production classes. Those new to marine photography will be guided through the entire process—from setting up camera gear to optimizing time underwater—and will leave with a 360-degree understanding of underwater photography.

“The briefing and lessons that accompany guests will ensure they have the best possible opportunity to create striking images, no matter their level of experience,” Henley said in a press release.

Alongside the daily instruction and dives, guests will also receive seaplane transfers, seven nights accommodation in a beach suite, complimentary meals—including three-course lunches and dinners—a night snorkeling experience and a 60-minute massage, just because. In addition, you’re invited to take full advantage of the resort’s five-star offerings, like complimentary yoga sessions.

The luxury underwater photography retreat with Henley Spiers runs from March 22 to 29 and is priced from $12,277 for single accommodation or $9,982 per person for double occupancy. Since it’s limited to just eight people, you best get in fast.

Check out more photos of COMO Maalifushi below: