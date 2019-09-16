Exclusive: This Luxury Wyoming Ranch Is Opening a Private Ski Resort Just So Guests Can Hit the Slopes

Set on a 30,000-acre working cattle ranch in Wyoming, Brush Creek Luxury Ranch Collection has become a favorite with low-key celebrities and VIPs for its three distinct (and discreet) overnight options: a Lodge & Spa with both traditional and log cabin-style rooms; the adults-only, Relais & Chateaux-member Magee Homestead, featuring just 12 rooms in a historic structure; and the exclusive use French Creek, with upscale log cabins made for outdoor enthusiasts. But no matter where you check in, this winter season, all guests will enjoy an extra-special perk: a private mountain ski retreat all to themselves.

As Robb Report has exclusively learned, Brush Creek has recently acquired the 600-plus-acre Green Mountain, with plans to launch it this December as a guests-only hub for downhill skiing and snowboarding, cross country skiing, snowmobiling, snowshoeing, and tubing. Located about 25-minutes away from Brush Creek Ranch, the mountain is a completely surrounded by National Forest lands and is so isolated that guests must take a snowcat the last four miles to get there—which also means no waiting in lines, no crowds, and no over-skied terrain.

Beginning December 20, guests will be able to take the snowcats 1,100 feet up the mountain. (The Ranch does plan to install four surface lifts in the future.) Once there, you’ll find downhill ski and snowboard trails up to one-mile long, and runs for every ability level, from glades and greens to double diamond and powder chutes. Green Mountain also features more than 20 miles of cross-country skiing and snowmobiling trails, and plenty of snowshoeing terrain. And not to worry, there is an après scene, too, to be enjoyed in four luxury yurts situated around the mountain.

This new development marks the most recent endeavor to make Brush Creek Ranch a year-round destination. This summer, the property opened the Farm at Brush Creek Ranch, which includes greenhouses, a brewery, distillery, creamery, event space, and high-end restaurant called the Cheyenne Club, which is sourcing nearly all of its ingredients from the farm and ranch. The Farm will also be open for the duration of the winter season, offering tours, cooking classes, gardening experiences, and more. The Green Mountain experience will include round-trip transfers to the mountain, instruction/guide, lunch, and après ski. Equipment rental will also be available.