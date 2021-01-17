This Ski-In/Ski-Out Hotel in Telluride Just Got a Luxurious Makeover

The tiny ski town of Telluride in Colorado isn’t exactly flush with five-star hotels, which makes its latest luxury offering all the more enticing. The Madeline Hotel & Residences of the Auberge Resorts Collection has undergone a dramatic transformation and is now fit for skiers who appreciate the finer things.

Located at 10,540 feet, the ski-in/ski-out mountain retreat features luxurious new social spaces and amenities that guests can enjoy in a breathtaking alpine setting. Miami-based interior design team ​Rose Ink Workshop spearheaded the makeover and the updates include a vibrant new après ski bar and lounge dubbed the ​Timber Room, a new boutique and a refreshed lobby. Of course, there is wood, fur and fireplaces aplenty, which render the resort both chic and cozy.

Complementing the redesign is a spate of new experiences and amenities. Thrillseekers can partake in adrenaline-pumping activities like ice-climbing the Mystic Falls or touring the San Sophia ridgeline from 13,000 feet in a helicopter. There’s also alpine skiing, dog sledding, hiking and fly fishing.

Conversely, those looking to relax can take advantage of the gold-standard wellness offering. The Madeline actually collaborated with Olympian Gus Kenworthy to create the new ​Recovery Ski Lounge​ which features a range of advanced post-workout therapies, such as Hyperice, Normatec and Hypervolt that will keep you in tip-top shape.

“We have created one-of-a-kind experiences that celebrate the best ski mountain in the US,” general manager Bryan Woody said in a press release.

The culinary offering has also been refined. It celebrates the biota of the mountain and includes hearty feast plates, like Rocky Mountain Elk with local huckleberry jus. To wash it down, there’s an array of warming cocktails and classic libations with a local flair. The steaming TNT, for example, pairs Telluride whiskey and local coffee with Montenegro, cream and freshly grated nutmeg.

When it’s finally time to rest your head, the Madeline offers both guest rooms and suites, as well as one- to four-bedroom residential condos with expansive mountain village views. The renovation work on these areas will be done in April, so best book a trip after then.

Check out more photos of the resort below: