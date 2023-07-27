Mandarin Oriental Is About to Open Its First Hotel in Greece—Here’s a Look Inside

Updated on Wednesday, July 26.

Last February, Mandarin Oriental announced plans to open its first hotel in Greece. Now, the flashy new establishment is accepting reservations.

Located in southwest Peloponnese, the beachfront resort is a three-hour car ride from Athens or a 40-minute drive from Kalamata International Airport. Occupying a prime position in the upscale Costa Navarino development, the aptly names Mandarin Oriental, Costa Navarino neighbors a W hotel and Westin Resort. The newcomer will officially begin welcoming guests on August 15.

Perched on the Messanian hillside, the first Grecian outpost features 99 rooms and suites, including 48 pool villas with outdoor terraces overlooking the sea. Guests can enjoy a massive 16,145-square-foot wellness facility with an indoor-outdoor pool, plus five restaurants and bars. There will also be water sports, biking, and rock climbing on offer if you wish to break a sweat, not to mention four local golf courses where you can tee off.

Gourmands will be pleased to know that all on-site restaurants are overseen by chef Bertrand Valegeas, who’s run Michelin-star venues in the past. Your options include local Greek cuisine at Oliviera, French fare at Brasserie de la Bay, Levantine-inspired dishes at Tahir Restaurant, and top-tier dining at the Private Kitchen. Just don’t forget to stop by the Three Admirals Lounge for an aperitivo. The indulgence doesn’t stop there, either: Costa Navarino is home to a spa, 20 restaurants, and a thalassotherapy center.

“We are delighted to be opening our first property in Greece in Costa Navarino and look forward to sharing this striking combination of unspoiled landscape, olive groves, pristine beaches, and authentic Greek culture in the region with our guests,” James Riley, group chief executive of Mandarin Oriental, said in a statement. “We are pleased to partner with Temes, the group that has been responsible for the creation of Costa Navarino as a bourgeoning tourism destination.”

Founded in 1997, Grecian developer Temes opened the first of its five luxury resorts in 2010 and has helped to elevate Costa Navarino. Chairman Achilles V. Constantakopoulos says the development is “becoming a top international destination for people to visit and to live.”

Following the hotel’s debut next month, Mandarin Oriental is expected to open a private island resort in the Maldives in 2025. The tough part will be deciding how to split your time between the two waterfront destinations.

