Mandarin Oriental Is Opening a New Resort on the Italian Island of Sardinia

The debut of a lavish Mediterranean escape is on the horizon.

On Wednesday, Mandarin Oriental announced the development of a new resort on the Italian island of Sardinia. The destination, located in the heart of Costa Smeralda, is slated to open its doors by mid-2026, and will be the hotel group’s fourth property in Italy. Current plans for the property—called the Mandarin Oriental, Porto Cervo—include 83 rooms and suites perched on a hillside overlooking the Gulf of Pevero. It also boasts unique amenities such as a private beach accessible by a 1,148-foot-long trail.

Mandarin Oriental, Porto Cervo is being developed in partnership with Gruppo Statuto, one of Italy’s leading real estate groups. The company previously worked with Mandarin Oriental on its Milan hotel, which debuted in 2015. This time around, the duo is aiming for “an unparalleled hotel experience,” according to a statement. The hotel’s stony exterior pops in one new rendering, set against lush landscaping and the nearby sea, with poolside cabana seating. But there will be even more to explore throughout the grounds upon its opening.

The property will include five standalone restaurants and bars offering a variety of culinary options. There will also be the requisite spa, and exercise enthusiasts will be able to use the resort’s fitness center, while travelers who want to take a dip can put the large indoor and outdoor pools to use. An exclusive beach club, located on the Porto Paglia beach, will offer even more space for relaxation.

Porto Cervo is known for its luxury boutiques, galleries, and restaurants that could make great offsite destinations to explore during stays. The Porto Cervo Marina is also home to a distinguished Yacht Club, renowned for hosting international regattas and granting visitors access to a breathtaking string of coves and secluded beaches.

“We are excited to introduce Mandarin Oriental, Porto Cervo to our guests, and to expand our portfolio of leisure destinations in this region,” says Francesco Cefalú, chief development officer of Mandarin Oriental Hotel Group. “Costa Smeralda’s unique allure, combined with the expertise of Gruppo Statuto, promises to create an extraordinary retreat.”