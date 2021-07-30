This Sonoma Luxury Resort’s $95,000 Astronomy Experience Is (Almost) Out of This World

While not all of us have access to a rocketship like Branson and Bezos, we can still appreciate space from right here on Earth–though it helps if you can also tap into some of those visionaries’ pocket change. Sonoma’s newest luxury resort, Montage Healdsburg, has just unveiled a new astrotourism experience to immerse guests in the wonders of the night sky that will set you back $95,000, for up to six guests, and it’s full of plenty of big-ticket touches.

To get to and from wine country, the group will receive a private flight from (and back to) anywhere in the US, via Jet Edge, plus airport transfers in wine country. Once at the upscale resort, which debuted in January, you’ll be whisked away to a 4,600-square-foot, three-bedroom hideaway that’s perched on a high knoll overlooking Mount St. Helena and the vineyards of the Alexander Valley.

While in this beautiful setting–which will be your home for two nights–you’ll be treated to a private dinner on a terrace with epic views of the Mayacamas mountain range to help you really unplug. Naturally, the feast will showcase the very best local produce and an array of exclusive wines from nearby vineyards, because even astronomy buffs can appreciate the fruits of our planet.

One of the highlights of the stay will be a private tour of the Robert Ferguson Observatory. Located in Sugarloaf Ridge State Park in Santa Rosa, this is the largest observatory on the West Coast and is nestled amid a ring of hills that block out the light pollution from nearby cities, making for optimal stargazing. The observatory is equipped with several high-tech telescopes that afford views of planets, constellations and galaxies lightyears away.

What’s more, each group will enjoy a two-hour photography session with Rachid Dahnoun. The award-winning astrophotographer, who has shot the cover of National Geographic’s Night Sky of North America guide, specializes in nighttime photography and will snap a one-of-a-kind picture of you and your guests to encapsulate the experience.

While the two-night Sky’s the Limit package does command a rather astronomical price tag, it has been organized to the nth degree and promises to impart some unforgettable memories. Who knows, you may even spot the next billionaire’s voyage to space.

Check out more photos of the resort below: