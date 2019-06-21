This Eco-Friendly Costa Rican Resort Takes Glamping to a Higher Level

A closer look at a few of the 29 accommodations at Nayara Tented Camp.

If you’ve ever longed for a travel experience that includes sloths, volcanos and Costa Rican coffee beans, well, that’s very niche of you—but you’re in luck. Nayara Tented Camp promises all of the above, and will open its doors come December.

One of the first luxury camps in Central America, Nayara is nestled in the heart of Costa Rica’s Arenal Volcano National Park, a picturesque reserve known for its hiking trails, hot springs and, obviously, Arenal Volcano. (No worries, though: it’s been largely inactive since 2010.)

Nayara provides nature guides for trekking across dried lava fields and hiking through the Arenal Hanging Bridges Park, but there’s an argument to be made for simply kicking it back in one of 29 luxe “tents” as well. The rooms blend bright, modern accents with safari-style touches to create interiors that are luxe, while still capturing a sense of amid-the-tropics adventure. Each tent also comes equipped with its own private plunge pool fed by the area’s natural hot springs, but for next-level access to these mineral pools, there are seven interconnecting private hot spring digs, which can be booked for $1,200 per night.

And, in line with our 2019 Best of the Best “Big Idea” for the hospitality industry, Nayara is taking steps to cultivate the ecosystem, rather than disrupt it. “Our efforts included the reforesting of the surrounding area, increasing the number of Cecropia trees to further nurture our sloth sanctuary, and even custom-dyeing 8,000 meters of canvas for the tents,” said owner Leo Ghitis in a statement.

So yes, Nayara comes with a baked-in sloth sanctuary. There’s even a “Sloth Concierge” (a very serious business, apparently) on hand to show guests around. The concierge also hosts bird-watching walks and other guided nature tours, although no “Bird Concierge” credit seems to exist for such ventures.

There’s also plenty of opportunity to zen out and enjoy the paradisiacal nature of it all. Nayara hosts daily yoga and meditation sessions, with an espresso bar on site for those who need an extra kick in the morning before starting their sun salutation. Nayara promises that all coffee products share its eco-friendly efforts and are sustainably sourced—guests can even stick around and learn about the bean-to-cup process and create their own custom blend.

In other words, it’s a jungle out there. Make sure you book the right luxe vantage point to take it in.