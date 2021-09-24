This New Beachfront Villa in Puerto Rico Comes With a Private Entrance and Butler

When traveling with a group, it can be difficult to choose between a luxury villa rental and booking several hotel rooms. Renting a villa provides a more intimate experience, but hotels offer more amenities and a higher level of service. With the all-new Casa Estancias, the St. Regis Bahia Beach Resort in Puerto Rico is aiming to offer guests the best of both worlds.

Launching in November, the five-bedroom, $30,000-per night private estate is located just steps from the resort’s two-mile stretch of pristine beach and features an ultra-modern design that beautifully contrasts with the lush landscaping and brilliant blue water. The 14,000 square-foot villa is accessed through a private drive that leads directly to the property’s dramatic entrance, where the walkway is set atop a tranquil pool surrounded by palm trees and fountains. The villa’s size and VIP set up makes it feel more like a hotel-within-a-hotel.

Inside, the contemporary architecture and design let the surrounding natural beauty speak for itself. The estate has dramatic floor-to-ceiling windows with views of the terrace, private lap pool and the ocean beyond. The focal point of Casa Estancias is the double-height living area that opens to the estate’s beautiful grounds. There’s also a TV room, media room, dining room and a fully equipped kitchen. The five bedrooms are split between the two floors; the primary bedroom is located on the second floor and boasts a beautiful outdoor terrace, as well as a private office, two bathrooms and a large walk-in closet.

The villa truly shines outside. The expansive terrace flows around a 65-foot saltwater lap pool that’s ringed by plenty of pool chairs; there’s also a shaded outdoor kitchen and grill, two areas for dining al fresco, outdoor showers and a fantastic sound system. The large grass lawn leads to the resort’s secluded beach.

St. Regis resorts around the world are celebrated for their fantastic butler service, and Casa Estancias has a full-time one who can take care of your every need—and every whim. They can arrange for a private chef to whip up a gourmet meal for you to enjoy under the stars, set up movie nights for little ones and organize fabulous off-property activities such as boat charters, rain-forest hikes or private tours of San Juan themed to your interests.

Guests also have access to the facilities—like the restaurants, spa, two private bird sanctuaries and Robert Trent Jones Jr. golf course—at the main resort, which is set on a former coconut farm between the El Yunque National Forest and Espiritu Santo River State Preserve.

Along with the villa’s idyllic setting and luxe amenities, the timing of its introduction is perfect, too, as families and groups are beginning to plan their holiday season getaways—and as the pandemic-fueled demand for private, residential-style accommodations continues to grow. Casa Estancias is priced at $30,000 per night and can sleep up to 10 guests. It will open in November 2021; reservations can be made here.