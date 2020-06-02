From Private Jet to Private Resort: This New Travel Partnership Lets You Travel More Safely

With demand increasing for private travel and more personalized experiences, two companies with the word “private” right in their names have teamed up to make secluding on vacation a seamless endeavor. The just-announced partnership between ÀNI Private Resorts—a collection of four boutique properties around the world—and personal aviation consultancy / membership company Private Jet Services has been designed for travelers who are looking to get away with a small group of family and friends, but are still committed to social distancing when possible, both in the air and on the ground.

For clients, the partnership works as a reciprocal benefits program, with ANI guests receiving a $5,000 flight credit on their first trip with PJS and existing PJS members receiving a $10,000 credit redeemable towards their first stay at an ANI resort; other perks, like an upon-arrival case of Veuve Clicquot Yellow Label Champagne for PJS members and access to jointly-run special events and retreats throughout the year, are also included. “We’ve been seeking a private jet operator that shares our focus on delivering remarkable experiences,” said Ira Bloom, President of ÀNI Private Resorts, in a statement about the initiative. “We know with PJS our guests will get the same great care and service on their journey to and from one of our resorts.” PJS offers service from 5,000 airports across the US, on everything from executive jets that can accommodate up to 16 fliers to VIP Boeing jets for larger groups.

In the same statement, Greg Raiff, CEO of Private Jet Services, explains that with the company’s “VIP members always looking for options to travel with friends and family (to a) a place they can have exclusively to themselves,” the choice of ÀNI was a perfect fit. The brand’s four resorts—located in Anguilla, the Dominican Republic, Thailand, and Sri Lanka—are set up more like a collection of private residences, with the multiple suites in each villa available individually or as a buy-out. Each resort is also designed to accommodate just up to 30 guests, making them ideal for resort-wide buy-outs, as well.

Take over the whole place and you’ll enjoy the exclusive services of a culinary team helmed by Executive Chefs who’ve trained at Michelin-starred restaurants around the world, along with mixologist-curated bars, sessions with personal trainers and massage therapists, kid’s programming, local excursions, cooking classes, tennis lessons and more—all included in the rates. ÀNI properties have also implemented new health and safety protocols, such as daily temperature and health checks for staff, and a 48-hour gap between check-outs and check-ins to allow for thorough cleaning and disinfecting. ÀNI Resort rates start at $4,675 for eight adults in Sri Lanka, $4,925 for eight adults in the Dominican Republic, $5,225 for eight adults in Anguilla, and $7,272 for 12 adults in Thailand. See the dedicated ANI or PJS partnership pages for more info and to book.