This Solar-Powered Safari Treehouse Suspends You Above a Private Game Reserve in South Africa

Noted travel brand andBeyond has been designing personalized, high-end experiences for guests since 1991, with an eye to both luxury and environmental impact; it currently owns and operates 29 lodges and camps in safari, scenic and island destinations across Africa and South America, including iconic spots like Tanzania’s Ngorongoro Crater and Namibia’s Skeleton Coast. This month, the company is taking its South African offerings to new heights—literally. Launching in February, andBeyond Ngala Treehouse is a one-off, completely private accommodation that cocoons you in comfort and surrounds you with nothing but the wild bush of the 36,000-acre Ngala Private Game Reserve, which sits adjacent to Kruger National Park.

Soaring 39-feet in the air at its highest point, the new, fully solar-powered accommodation is spread out over four levels, all with uninterrupted views. There are two sleeping areas, a full bathroom with outdoor shower, a third floor that is covered, weatherproofed, and equipped with a King bed, and a rooftop with a sleep-out platform under a retractable awning, for the ultimate in star-gazing. The top floor also has a lounge area where you can enjoy sunset drinks and a starlit picnic dinner, and the Treehouse’s kitchen will be stocked with a full bar and jars of snacks. For any other needs, the dedicated attendant is just a phone call away.

An overnight at the Treehouse can be added on to any stay at andBeyond Ngala Safari Lodge or andBeyond Ngala Tented Camp (the latter is about three miles away.) Guests of either property can pack-up just what they might need for the night, head out on a game drive—along the way spotting some of the Big Five and, if you’re lucky, one of the two white lion cubs that live on andBeyond’s private reserve—then get deposited at the remote sanctuary, where a thorn boma fence is the only barrier between you and the wild. There is no additional rate for the Treehouse experience, which can be reserved as part of booked stay at one of the other nearby andBeyond properties. Rates for andBeyond Ngala Safari Lodge start at approximately $700 per person, per night, and rates for andBeyond Ngala Tented Camp start at approximately $845 per person, per night.