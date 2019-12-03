Quantcast
This New Shoppable Hotel Suite Is a Holiday Décor Catalogue Come to Life

Get inspired by Montage Deer Valley’s new designer holiday suite—then take home whatever catches your eye

Montage Deer Valley holiday suite Photo: Courtesy of Montage Deer Valley

Forget dragging that cardboard box of decorations down from the attic—this year, Montage Deer Valley is here to help make sure your home looks festive and welcoming for the holidays. Launched just before Thanksgiving, and available for stays until January 5, the Santa Suite has been crafted by designers in a sophisticated, residential style and filled with an array of holiday- and winter-themed decorative pieces—nearly all of which can be purchased and shipped directly to your own home.

Montage Deer Valley holiday suite

The Santa Suite’s shoppable living room  Photo: Courtesy of Montage Deer Valley

To create the suite, the Park City resort partnered with California-based Studio McGee, a full-service residential interiors firm known for crafting bright, timelessly-modern spaces. That aesthetic can be felt in this one-bedroom suite, in which the resort’s classic ski lodge touches (think dark wood furnishings and mantles) are brightened up by winter-white armchairs, accent pillows in light plaid or silk, contemporary leather ottomans, and white stockings hanging above the fireplace. Cheerful seasonal accents like ceramic bells, high-end candles, and wreaths and garlands in faux eucalyptus, juniper and cedar abound in the living and bedroom, while the dining area is set with things like a green plaid charcuterie board and brass napkin rings. A main Christmas tree is adorned with an array of chic ornaments and pops of flair.

Montage Deer Valley holiday suite

The suite’s cozy bedroom  Photo: Courtesy of Montage Deer Valley

All of the above pieces (and much more) are by McGee & Co, Studio McGee’s home décor and furnishings retail line, and are available in that brand’s catalogue. Guests will receive a checklist of shoppable items in the suite so they can order whatever catches their eye while at the resort, for delivery direct to their homes. The suite is also outfitted with things that can be enjoyed during the stay, including a gingerbread house decorating kit, a copy of the hotel’s “pup ambassador” Monty’s first Christmas book, holiday cookies, a note from Santa, and special notepaper on which children can write a letter to Santa—then drop it at the front desk for delivery to the North Pole. The Santa Suite is available until January 5. Rates are $1,785 per night, plus tax and resort fee, with a three-night minimum. From December 23-January 1, rates are $3,995 per night, plus tax and resort fee, with a three-night minimum. To book, call the reservations team at (435) 604-1300.

