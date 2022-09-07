This New Spa Hotel Lets You Relax In The Heart Of France’s Champagne Region

A new resort is coming to France’s champagne region, just in case all that wine tasting gets a bit much. The Mutigny Resort was spearheaded by architects Sanjit Manku and Patrick Jouin of Studio Jouin Manku, the designers behind other properties such as Marrakech‘s famed La Mamounia, who wanted to create a space inspired by the natural beauty of the surrounding countryside. Manku describes the property as a “mix of deep, simple pleasures and sparkle.”

The project is split into two blocks, one that’s designed more for social interactions with abundant natural light and plenty of space to hang out, while the other houses the guest rooms. From the outside the buildings blend, as much as is possible, with their surroundings, with a limited and largely natural color palette helping the structure fit in with the greenery provided by the trees and vines.

The interior continues this theme; there are wood accents and leather benches, plus earthenware ceramics dotted about. The terrace and solarium boast views of the forest and vineyards on the property’s borders, while the heated outdoor swimming pool and loungers will help guests relax after a hard day on the Champagne trail.

The 101-room property has five junior suites and nine standard suites, with the best also overlooking vineyards from their balconies. The resort’s restaurant focuses on seasonality using locally sourced ingredients.

The spa has a slightly different feel but is equally calming, with blue slate on the floor and walls in a chalky white—perhaps a nod to the region’s famed terroir. Unsurprisingly, there you’ll find sauna, steam room and numerous treatment rooms, just in case you overindulged the day before…

Room rates start at $225 per night; suites start at $275 per night.

