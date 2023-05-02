First Look: Omni Just Opened a Massive $500 Million, 660-Acre Golf Resort in Texas

Everything is bigger in Texas, and the new Omni PGA Frisco Resort, set on 660 acres of former ranchland in the Dallas exurbs, is no exception.

Open today, this high-tech mega resort, which is calling itself “Sports City USA,” hopes to be anything but par for the course.

“This was designed to be a destination resort, the largest single investment in one asset in the history of Omni Hotels and Resorts, over a half a billion dollars,” Jeff Smith, vice president and managing director of Omni PGA Frisco told Robb Report in an exclusive first look at the property earlier this month.

That kind of dough buys a lots of wow factor, including 500 luxury guest rooms, 13 restaurants and a 1,500-pound crystal chandelier in the shape of a racehorse named Cinnamon.

“At the end of the day, we built an ocean in the middle of the desert,” said Seth Waugh, CEO of the PGA of America.

In an effort to revolutionize the way golfers and budding enthusiasts come to experience golf, Omni Frisco, which shares its mile-long campus with PGA of America HQ, will include access to PGA Frisco Coaching Center while serving as a breeding ground for the next generation of aspiring golfers.

“It’s transformational for us,” Waugh said. “The whole project turned from us building a headquarters to us building a destination, and it’s been amazing to be a part of.”

Here’s a look inside.

Grip It and Rip It

All 36 holes are now open at the Omni Frisco. werner segarra photography inc

The two 18-hole championship courses include Fields Ranch East designed by legendary golf architect Gil Hanse and Fields Ranch West designed by architect Beau Welling. On May 23, it will host of the Senior PGA Championship.

For anyone looking to have a little fun, the Swing is a 10-hole, par-3 short course that lights up at night and is an ideal foray into the game of golf. One of the coolest amenities has to be two-acre putting green, affectionately called the Dancefloor, that lights up at night with a customizable jumbotron.

Green Acres

The resort’s ranch homes let you move right in (for $3,500 per night). werner segarra photography inc

The real pièce de résistance on property are the 10 four-bedroom luxury ranch houses, each of which offer panoramic views over the rolling hills and Fields Ranch Golf Course.

Featuring a lavish master suite and three additional luxury bedrooms, each abode boasts an open floorplan with a spacious living area and fireplace, a full-size kitchen, and a dining area, as well as floor-to-ceiling windows. You’ll also access to personalized VIP treatment and on-demand luxury concierge team, who will help facilitate everything from a private chef to stocking your fridge with groceries.

Ranch homes start at $3,500 per night.

Hole in One Amenities

The resort has 500 rooms and plenty of space to play. werner segarra photography inc

On property, Trick Rider will serve as the hotel’s signature rodeo meets upscale steak and seafood spot. For some causal grab and go fare, the all-day market Toast and Tee and all-day dining will be available at the Apron.

With four swimming pools including an adults-only rooftop infinity pool, the full-service destination Mokara Spa will offer 20-treatment rooms along with a full-service salon.

A huge selection of beers are on tap. werner segarra photography inc

Over in the entertainment and dining district, the Ice House will be serving up an impressive menu of local brews along with six live hitting bays in the back. Named for the PGA’s celebrated golf competition, Ryder Cup Grille will serve as another all-day country club style eatery. Not to be missed, the Lounge by Top Golf is the place to post up and enjoy golf simulators, arcade games, and sweet and savory bar style bites to boot.

“This was a ranch when I first came to see it five years ago,” Waugh said. “There were cows. There were fences. It was all mud, but you could see a golf course in there somehow, and what it’s become is amazing not just the amount of economic value, but spiritual value in the lives we’re about to change.”