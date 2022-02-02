Exclusive: One&Only’s First Luxury Resort in the US Is Coming to Montana in 2024

After launching 12 luxury resorts in 10 different countries, One&Only has finally made it stateside.

The Dubai-based outfit known for such iconic properties as One&Only Palmilla and One&Only the Palm today announced it will open its first US outpost in the mountain state of Montana come 2024. One&Only Moonlight Basin will comprise a 92-key resort with a separate ski lodge and spa, as well as 62 lavish private residences that will be dotted throughout the rugged alpine landscape.

The new addition, which was developed in partnership with Lone Mountain Land Company and Kerzner International, aims to redefine top-tier hospitality in Big Sky country.

“Guests have been asking for some time for us to have a One&Only in the US,” Kerzner International’s CEO Philippe Zuber told Robb Report. “As we continue to redefine the market for ultra-luxury travel, it was natural to introduce our immersive experiences showcased through the lifestyle and energy of One&Only to the world’s most incredible natural setting of the Western United States.”

Designed by starchitect Olson Kundig, the secluded resort is nestled between the iconic Lone Peak and the Spanish Peaks for unparalleled access to the world-class slopes. In fact, Moonlight Basin will have a dedicated gondola that connects guests with 5,800 skiable acres. You’ll also be able to enjoy a range of other outdoor activities, including hiking, mountain biking, horseback riding, fly fishing, dog sledding, snowshoeing, snowmobiling, golfing and more.

The resort itself will offer a contemporary take on cabin living with roaring fires and floor-to-ceiling windows to showcase the surroundings. The main lodge, which will be replete with local art and textiles, will house a total of 73 guest rooms and suites. There will also be 19 upscale villas scattered throughout the grounds for guests seeking a little more privacy.

The freestanding private homes, meanwhile, will be modern in design and feature glass walls to frame the soaring mountain views, along with all the mod cons. You can opt for a four-bedroom home that offers 3,670 square feet of living space spread across two levels. There are also medium or large five-bedroom abodes totaling 3,610 square feet and 4,305 square feet, respectively. These three-story properties come fitted with “the most remarkable living spaces in all of Big Sky,” according to One&Only. Finally, the deluxe six-bedroom residences, which are spread across three levels, span a lofty 5,831 square feet and are enveloped by the forests and peaks. Whatever the size, each home is designed to blend in with the wilderness.

Elsewhere, the resort’s transformative spa will be headed up by Chenot. It is the first time the Swiss outfit’s signature health and beauty treatments, which combine traditional Chinese healing with the latest scientific advances in Western medicine, will be offered in North America. In addition, guests will have access to a high-tech fitness center with both indoor and outdoor spaces.

As One&Only is known for its culinary prowess, Moonlight Basin will offer a spate of different dining options. Each restaurant will be defined by its own distinct ethos and highlight fresh, local ingredients. One&Only says there will be a mix of indoor and outdoor venues, with the latter available to hire for private events.

Although this marks One&Only’s first US resort, it probably won’t be the only one for long: The brand opened its first resort in Europe last May on the coast of Montenegro and now there are already two other resorts in Greece in the works. Zuber also confirmed the company’s plans to expand.

“As part of the strategic growth, we will continue to introduce resorts and exclusive communities of One&Only Private Homes in the world’s most incredible natural settings and buzzing urban centers,” the CEO added.

May we suggest the East Coast next?

One&Only Moonlight Basin’s room rates are yet to be announced, but the private residences will start at $8.45 million.