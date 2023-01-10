Missoni Gave This Colorful Beach Club in the Maldives a Signature Stripe Makeover

Missoni’s maximalist design has made it to the Maldives.

The venerable Italian fashion house just gave the beach club at the One&Only Reethi Rah resort a colorful makeover. The reimagined alfresco space captures the essence of the tropical surroundings through a vibrant spectrum of blues, greens and whites. Naturally, you can expect plenty of Missoni’s signature patterns, too.

Designed by Alberto Caliri, the creative director of Missoni’s home collection, the club is equipped with custom furniture showcasing the label’s recognizable motifs. Everything from the loungers and cabanas to the popsicle stand and DJ booth has been given the Missoni treatment. Guests can even make use of Missoni-designed paddleboards, bicycles and golf carts.

NEO Boutique storefront One&Only Resorts

The new look doesn’t stop at the beach club, either. You’ll see Missoni all across One&Only Reethi Rah. Located in the North Malé atoll, the luxe island resort is home to 122 private villas, with 90 located on the beach and 32 set over the lagoon. The Grand Residence, Grand Sunset Residence, Treehouse Villa and a limited number of Grand Water Villas have been refreshed with new Missoni decor. Think vibrant tapestries and prints with patterned yoga mats and towels. All of the resort’s well-appointed villas feature a private outdoor cinema with a cozy fireplace. Guests will also enjoy an on-call private chef, luxury yacht transfers and a personal concierge.

If you’re genuinely in love with the new design scheme, Missoni has also taken over the resort’s NEO Beach Boutique. The pop-up store will sell various pieces from the collab that you won’t find anywhere else, including a covetable selection of beachwear. The kicker? The Missoni beach club will only be open for this year. In other words, you should plan a trip to the Maldives ASAP.

Rates for One&Only Reethi Rah‘s villas start at $2,500 per night.