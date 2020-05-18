You Can Now Book the Only Private Island Resort in the US All for Yourself

When we think of private island resorts, it’s usually the overwater villas and sugar-sand beaches of places like Fiji and the Maldives that come to mind. But it turns out you don’t have to venture that far to find such a haven—which is particularly welcome in these days of limited flights and ongoing travel restrictions. Located off the shores of the Florida Keys, and accessible only by private boat or seaplane, Little Palm Island Resort & Spa has announced that it will be available for buy-outs at rates starting at $250,000—and going up to over $1 million with personalized add-ons.

After sustaining damages during Hurricane Irma in 2017, the beautifully rebuilt four-acre resort had just re-opened on March 1 of this year before the Covid-19 crisis shut things down. Now, it’s accepting reservations for June 1 onward, both for individual bookings and buy-outs. For the latter, the resort is offering a package that includes a three-night minimum stay for up to 60 guests, with accommodations available in 16 Escape Suites, 10 Romance Suites, two Island Grand Suites and two Island Premier Suites. All boast elegant new interiors, while—depending on the suite—you’ll also find touches like outdoor copper soaking tubs and private beaches with fire pits.

The buy-out experience also includes three meals a day, each overseen by newly arrived executive chef Daniel Ganem (formerly of The Betsy Miami), as well as non-alcoholic beverages, dockage for up to 10 yachts, transportation to and from the island, water sports equipment (from kayaks and motor boats to fishing and snorkeling gear) and welcome bottles of bubbly. Resort fees and staff gratuities are also included, as are the services of an event planner who can organize things like cooking classes, yoga sessions, beach BBQs, casino nights, and cigar rolling lessons. Up the fun with add-ons like seaplane tours, sky diving, spa treatments, day trips to Key West, and fireworks. Buy-out rates start at $250,000 for a minimum of three nights, for up to 60 guests; contact the resort directly to book.