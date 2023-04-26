Forget Rhinos. This Resort in Panama Wants to Take You on a Marine Safari Where You’ll Meet 750 Kinds of Fish.

The best African safaris lead to spectacular views of wildlife from lions to rhinos. A new marine safari in Panama now offers you a similar experience among Earth’s aquatic wonders.

From May to September, luxury resort Islas Secas will offer custom itineraries that allow you to participate in fishing expeditions, whale watching, and water sports while staying at its oceanfront digs. The all-inclusive reserve, set on one of Islas Secas’s 14 volcanic isles, is located in an environmentally protected area off the Pacific coast of Panama and surrounded by one of the greatest marine zones in the world. Each of the resort’s itineraries is designed with nature in mind, prioritizing conservation and sustainability.

One of Islas Secas’s guests enjoying an e-foiling activity on the ocean. Islas Secas

Bespoke underwater adventures will show you up to 750 fish species, 114 birds, and 128 plant species. Custom itineraries could include a morning hike or a whale watching outlook, followed by snorkeling to spot sea turtles and puffer fish. A fishing expedition around the island’s lush archipelago can also be arranged. There are also high-energy water sports offered, including kayaking, e-foiling, wake surfing, as well as scuba diving at El Faro island.

Islas Secas is just a boat ride away from Coiba National Park, a UNESCO-designated protected marine area that surrounds the resort and houses the second-largest coral reef in the eastern tropical Pacific. You can take in sights of majestic humpback whales at the park, go diving, and make the trek to spot howler monkeys. The Cedro Grande hike will take you to 300-year-old tree. From there, you’ll kayak to a remote island for lunch.

Inside one of the comfortable, upscale Casitas part of the resort. Islas Secas

As for accommodations, Islas Secas’ collection of seven Casitas (tented and non-tented) can house 24 guests. True to the name, each Casita is like a small home, designed to be your own private oasis. All offer indoor-outdoor layouts to so can experience the area’s natural beauty right from your room. Your meals—ranging from beach picnics to barbeques—are included in the Marine Safari booking, along with your drinks. You’ll also be treated to a 60-minute spa treatment.

Rates start at $2,500 per person a night. Visit the resort’s website for more details.

