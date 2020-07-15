First Look at the New $1.5 Million Residences at Mexico’s Rancho La Puerta Wellness Resort

This month, the legendary Rancho La Puerta destination wellness retreat in Baja California, Mexico, celebrates its 80th anniversary—and, in line with its commitment to helping guests find vitality and longevity, the brand itself shows no sign of slowing down. In addition to rolling out recent initiatives like a wellness sabbatical program (ideal for our new work-from-anywhere reality), the property is this week officially introducing The Residences at Rancho La Puerta, a collection of 108 private homes located on the 4,000 acre property, surrounded by views of vineyards and Mt. Kuchumaa. Robb Report has the first look at images of the residences, which start at $1.55 million for the highest Villa category.

“Throughout our 80-year history, Rancho La Puerta has been a sanctuary for countless numbers of guests, (and) we believe the Residences will be a welcome sanctuary during these times of change and uncertainty—a place to connect deeply with one another and share the strength and resilience of a caring community,” Sarah Livia Brightwood Szekely, president of Rancho La Puerta, tells Robb Report. “Over the years, our guests have asked us for a home with the warmth and magic of (The Ranch), and The Residences are the result of these requests. We envision it to be a community of like-minded individuals who find beauty in nature, develop long-lasting friendships and take their health and well-being into their own hands.”

Developed by Mexico-based Grupo Espiritu and crafted using sustainable materials and practices, the real estate options include two-bedroom Casitas (starting at $665,000), three-bedroom Casas (starting at $1,009,400) and four-bedroom Villas (starting at $1,550,000.) All will feature Delos DARWIN wellness smart technology in the bedrooms, advanced water purification systems, solar-powered energy, fireplaces and outdoor living or lounging spaces, as well as the option to select a designer-curated turn-key furniture package; Villas will also feature private pools and Jacuzzis, two-car underground parking spots and personal wine cellars. The Casitas, which will be located closest to the center of the residential village, can be placed in a resort-managed rental program, making them ideal as an investment opportunity.

Village facilities will include 24-hour concierge and on-site security services, spaces for fitness, wellness and meditation classes, fire pits and BBQ areas, a pool and Jacuzzi, a library, tennis courts and a juice bar and café. Residents will also enjoy a curated well-living program of classes and events, can purchase items from the property’s outlets (including the Tres Estrellas Organic Farm), and will receive day passes to The Ranch to access its comprehensive programming and treatments. Of particular note given the current climate, each resident will also have 24-hour access to an on-site nurse, and all members of the household will receive three years of Global Rescue medevac service. Visit The Residences at Rancho La Puerta or call 888-606-0172 for more information.