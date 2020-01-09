Robb Recommends: A 5-Star Cottage That Will Help You Perfect Your Golf Stroke

Welcome to Robb Recommends, a regular series in which we suggest something our editors think might just change your life for the better. The products, services and experiences featured herein are independently selected and vetted by Robb Report’s editorial staff. However, we may earn a small commission if you buy something on this page.

There are lots of things to love about Georgia’s Sea Island resort: the beautiful low-country setting, the wealth of activities (from falconry to bowling), the world-class spa and fitness center, the excellent dining options, and—above all—the warm, on-point service are just some of the reasons why I’m always ready to check back in (and in denial when it’s time to leave.) Now, there’s one more thing to add to the list—this one is particularly aimed at golfers. Officially opened in December, the King Cottage at The Lodge at Sea Island is the ultimate golf buddies’ hideaway, complete with its very own hitting bay.

Spread out over 4,200-square-feet, the Cottage occupies what was once the Lodge’s Golf Performance Center, which has since moved on to its own vast new facility. Inside are four large bedrooms, each with 55-inch TVs and an adjacent marble bathroom; one of the rooms is outfitted with two King beds, which you don’t typically find. There’s also a wrap-around porch, a large, open-plan living and dining area with fireplaces, cushy seating, a full dining table, and a chef’s kitchen that can be stocked according to your requests—and where a resort Executive Chef can come in to cook your meals. Almost all the spaces look out at the Atlantic Ocean—there are no other buildings between you and the water—as well as the impeccably-kept driving range. Having the range right there also comes in handy, since the Cottage’s private indoor hitting bay (which is equipped with couches and a wet bar) allows your party to hit right out on to the green without leaving the building.

While primarily designed for golfers, the King Cottage, and the Lodge’s collection of other multi-bedroom cottage, are also great for families and groups of friends who might prefer the quieter atmosphere of being in this section of the resort. On a recent girlfriend’s getaway, for example, we loved being able to spread out in our Cottage and enjoy nearby Lodge amenities like the cozy on-site restaurants, the Pool House with oceanfront pool, and the nightly bagpiper serenade. Then, when the mood stuck us, we could make use of one of the complimentary BMWs to drive over to The Cloisters section on Sea Island, which serves as a hub for most of the other activities, from water sports and the beach club to the spa, sustainability center, and more dining. Of course, you could also just spend all your time at the Lodge—especially with the PGA-host Plantation Course (relaunched in October following a year-long re-design by Davis Love III and his brother, Mark), the new 18-hole Speedway putting course, and state-of-the-art, pro-level Golf Performance Center just steps away.

Buy Now: $3,549