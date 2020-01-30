Robb Recommends: The Deeply Relaxing New Wellness Suites at Mexico’s Rosewood Mayakoba

Welcome to Robb Recommends, a regular series in which we suggest something our editors think might just change your life for the better. The products, services and experiences featured herein are independently selected and vetted by Robb Report’s editorial staff. However, we may earn a small commission if you buy something on this page.

Any visit to Rosewood Mayakoba is a relaxing one—after all, this is a beachfront resort that transports all arriving guests to their suites via a gleaming wooden boat, which glides along the mangrove-lined lagoons as you indulge in skewers of tropical fruit and a house cocktail. But as I recently experienced, stays in one of the eight new Wellness Suites, just launched this month, take relaxation to a whole other level. One of the final parts of a $20 million resort-wide renovation, the suites are located on their own island within the lagoons, with easy access to the spa, and come with a host of touches—from private meditation gardens to anti-wrinkle pillowcases—that have your well-being in mind.

The Wellness Suite experience starts with that boat arrival ritual—with a twist. While I pulled up to the contemporary duplex suite via its private dock, as all guests do, I was met by a hotel chef and a dining table laden with bowls of colorful ingredients, from charred tomatoes and blistered chiles to toasted pumpkin seeds. The chef then prepared fresh salsa, explaining the benefits of each ingredient as he mixed them together in a traditional stone molcajete; it was served up with fresh guacamole and baked yuca chips. This healthier version of a welcome amenity and the live chef demo both add an extra-personal touch to the stay and showcase the resort’s overall philosophy that wellness doesn’t have to be about deprivation—and can include its own set of indulgences.

Envisioned by New York-based design firm Bando x Seidel Meersseman, the luxe Wellness Suites each have two levels. On the lower floor is an outdoor lagoon-view lounge and plunge pool surrounded by touchpoints that represent the elements, such as wind chimes, a bowl of nourishing raw salt, and a rock-encased fire feature that gets lit every night at turndown. Inside is a spacious living and dining area and a reconceptualized minibar curated by Chef Juan Pablo Loza, the resort’s Director of Culinary Operations, to feature healthier options; it gets re-stocked each day with fresh fruit and juices. Upstairs, find the bedrooms, dressing area, and spacious bathroom, plus an outdoor “serenity garden” with a yoga/ meditation pavilion and a fountain with reflexology stone path to help stimulate the lymphatic system. While the modern décor is similar to that of other higher-category suites—with custom artisan-made furniture created with locally-sourced materials like lava stone and natural woods—there are also enhanced wellness features like circadian light lamps, pillowcases that help prevent wrinkles and boost hydration, showers infused with essential oils, and scented diffusers filled with herbs handpicked from the resort gardens. Each night at turndown, a different essential oil blend is placed by the bed, chosen according to the phase of the moon.

While the Wellness Suites can be booked by any guests wanting to enjoy the resort, their proximity to the award-winning spa makes them ideal for those looking to spend quality time in the gorgeous indoor/outdoor facility, take advantage of the fitness classes (many of which are complimentary for Wellness Suite guests) or embark on one of the Wellness Path programs (available for an additional fee.) Custom-designed by a designated “wellbeing butler,” the programs start with a basic goal—such as Inner Balance, Adventure, or Fitness and Nutrition—then get layered with the best treatments, classes, and experiences for your needs.

My multi-day Inner Path program, for example, included sessions with the spa’s renowned in-house shaman, meditation by the spa lake, and body treatments using products picked from the on-site medicinal herb garden, while a friend’s Adventure program featured a swim in a traditional cenote, stand-up paddleboarding in the ocean, and a detoxifying traditional temezcal steam ritual. Coupled with the resort’s truly warm, on-point service and incredible attention to detail, the overall experience was deeply relaxing and restorative—and with the “no judgment” vibe, I felt no guilt adding on mezcal tastings, multi-course meals, and popsicles by the beach. Wellness Suite rates start at $700.

