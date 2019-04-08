Room of the Week: Miami’s Newest Suite Comes With a Rolls-Royce Ghost

Over-the-top is the go-to aesthetic when it comes to Miami’s hotel scene, but few rooms come with such a high-rolling perk as the newest suite at Acqualina Resort in Sunny Isles. Launched this January, and set on the Mediterranean-inspired resort tower’s 32nd-floor, the Grand Deluxe Three-Bedroom Oceanfront Suite (priced from $6,500 per night) wraps you in luxury while you’re in it—then sends you out to explore Miami in style with your own Rolls-Royce Ghost.

Designed by the resort’s ownership team along with Florida-based design firm SBI, the 2,375 square-foot suite “has a quiet elegance that provides a great sense of comfort and calmness,” describes Deborah Yager Fleming, CEO & partner of Acqualina Resort. A serene palette of whites, silvers, blues and grays draw inspiration from the seaside location, while marble flooring, hand-painted wallpaper, antique brass tables and other elegant furnishings set a sophisticated scene. The three bedrooms are outfitted with Frette duvet-topped beds and private marble bathrooms, the common areas include a 65-inch 4K TV and custom-selected artwork and the gourmet kitchen and dining area boast built-in designer appliances, a fully-stocked private bar, and floor-to-ceiling ocean views.

If you can stand to tear yourself away from all that luxury, Acqualina has you covered in style: Guests booking the suite for a minimum of three nights will enjoy a Rolls-Royce Ghost at their disposal for one day of their stay. The connection was natural, as Acqualina, which also includes two luxury residential towers, is home to the world’s largest collection of independently-owned Rolls Royces found at a single hotel. Available through December 30, the special perk allows you to cruise around to city hot spots in the sleek Ghost, which is outfitted with the latest technologies and handcrafted interiors. And if you fall in love with the ride, the hotel’s concierge can even help arrange purchase of the 300k-plus car, too.