The Lavish Royal Villa at the Oberoi Marrakech Resort Has Reopened After a Two-Year Closure

If you’re looking to travel in style, few places feel more luxe than the Royal Villa at the Oberoi Marrakech, which is finally reopening for bookings.

The beautiful residence was first introduced right before the pandemic, in December 2019, and now is once again welcoming guests looking to explore Morocco from a comfortable and well-appointed base. The Oberoi is only 25 minutes from UNESCO World Heritage Site Djema el-Fna square and the ancient walled medina, making it well-located for both touring Marrakech and enjoying some respite from the hustle and bustle.

The Royal Villa is a highlight of the resort. Designed by Casablanca-based architect Patrick Collier and interior designer Hayat Kabbaj, it offers 3,810 square feet of relaxing space. Collier based the residence on the ancient Moroccan and Andalusian architectural styles used in the palaces of the 14th-century Berber Merenid dynasty. Meanwhile, Kabbaj took influence from the look of ancient Indian palaces, in a nod to Oberoi’s Indian heritage. The gold fabrics, silk carpets, crystal chandeliers and hand-carved ceilings seamlessly combine older and more modern elements.

Guests staying in the villa will find two bedrooms that both have private entrances, ensuite bathrooms and dressing rooms, allowing for even more privacy. A spacious dining room is abutted by a living room with a library and a fireplace-equipped lounge. Those looking to host friends or family will be happy to hear that the kitchen and pantry come fully equipped, and that a personal butler is on call 24/7. A personal chef and kitchen staff are also available to assist with any entertaining needs.

Outside, a water fountain is set into the center patio, lending the space a sense of serenity. The residents of the Royal Villa also have a private terrace and heated swimming pool, ideal for chilly evenings. And there’s 6,770 square feet of lawn and garden to enjoy. The grounds can be seen from the house’s floor-to-ceiling windows and are set between centuries-old olive groves and orange orchards, further adding to the idyllic vibe.

Rates for the Royal Villa start at about $3,766 (38,000 MAD) a night. Check out a couple more images of the property below: