This New Greek Resort Will Offer Luxe Suites Built Into Santorini’s Rugged Cliffs

Move over Grande Bretagne, a new luxury resort is launching in Greece this summer. And that’s not all.

The Santo Collection—a sustainably minded array of luxury properties in Santorini—will launch its new 37-suite Santo Mine resort in June. Additionaly, the Metaxa Hospitality Group-owned collection will premiere 20 new suites at the newly rebranded Santo Pure and debut two private four-bedroom villas part of The Villas by Santo Collection. While all three properties are inspired by the calm yet rugged landscape of the Mediterranean, each offer their own unique design and suite of amenities.

Santo Mine, an adults-only resort in Santorini, is carved into the cliffs of Oia, on the site of an old stone mine. Set right above Ammoundi Bay, the property offers more than just mesmerizing sunsets. For starters, each of its 37 luxury suites come with a private pool or jacuzzi overlooking the Aegean Sea. Venturing inside, open floor plans provide calming respites that play up minimalism and brutalist designs via rocky stone walls set against tile floors and softened with wood accents.

A rendering of poolside views at Santo Mine in Oia, Greece, opening June 2023. The Santo Collection

Seven suite options will be available for nightly stays and designed to sleep from two to four guests. The largest offering is the Majestic Suite Sunset & Sea View room with a separate bedroom and living room area, as well as a personal veranda with breathtaking seaside views for two-nights minimum, starting at $3,490 from June 1. A sea-facing restaurant, all-day bar, wine cellar, spa, and outdoor gym will also be accessible during your stay at Santo Mine.

Not too far away from the newly debuting resort in Oia lies Santo Pure. Set on the outskirts of the town, the property is reopening for the 2023 season with 20 new suites. With the new additions, the site will now house 83 suites and two villas. Santo Pure is separated into six sprawling neighborhoods with gardens surrounding six pools to help you relax. Its trio of suite offerings include Sunset, Cave, and Sea View options, alongside The Luxury Villas. Nightly rates start at $297 for a Suite Pool Front with Jacuzzi to $2,234 for the Illios Pool Villa. Santo Pure is just five-minute walk from the Minoan eruption site, which is one of the largest volcanic eruptions of the last 10,000 years.

Inside one of the luxe Santo Pure villas with natural-hued stone and wood accents. The Santo Collection

The Villas by Santo Collection, meanwhile, are set on a secluded cliff with panoramic views of the sea. Its new four-bedroom villas with king-sized beds are expected to feature large indoor and outdoor spaces, set around a modern design that compliments the island’s dreamy hues. Stays in the indoor-outdoor designed villas grant you access to your own personal concierge that can aid in booking a private chef, spa services and exclusive excursions via private yacht and helicopter tours. The four-bedroom Icon Pool Villas and Lush Pool Villas listed on the company site both sleep up to eight people, unfortunately they’re all booked up at this time.

