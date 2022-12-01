Six Senses Is Opening a Luxurious Ski Resort on the Slopes of Switzerland This February

Looking to try something new this ski season? Six Senses has you covered.

The luxury brand, which now has more than 20 locations across the globe, has announced it will open a new ski resort on the slopes of Crans-Montana, Switzerland in February 2023. A short drive from Sion or roughly two hours from Geneva, Six Senses Crans-Montana sits just above the main gondola in Crans and provides guests with true ski-in, ski-out access.

Inside, travelers can expect the height of alpine sophistication. The decor sees local larch, oak and slate paired with custom wood furniture and natural fabrics that create the warmth and comfort of a cabin or chalet. There are a total of 45 rooms and suites with private terraces that offer views from the Swiss Matterhorn to the French Mont Blac massif. The suites offer between one and three bedrooms for those who covet space (or company).

Inside one of the Terrace Rooms. Six Senses

There are also 13 private residences at the resort for sale with no restrictions for international owners. Ranging from 2,260 to 3,550 square feet, each abode comes with between three and five bedrooms, two or three bathrooms and a private parking space. You’ll also have housekeeping, security, a concierge, a business center, a nanny and access to all the resort’s amenities.

In terms of powder, the resort gives you access to 87 miles of long open slopes. There is also a ski concierge on hand to arrange lift passes, ski lessons and so on. If skiing is not your bag, though, you can partake in paddle boarding, paragliding, wakeboarding, horseriding, hiking or just chill at the outdoor cinema.

The indoor pool. Six Senses

After a taxing day on the piste, you can rejuvenate in the Six Senses Spa. Spanning 6,500 square feet, it comprises nine treatment rooms, a Stretch Pod, a yoga studio and a fitness center. In addition, the Biohack Recovery Lounge uses smart tech to speed up the body’s natural healing processes and melt away stress. You can try out NormaTec compression boots, a Hypervolt percussion massager or even a Venom Back Wrap. Elsewhere, there is a large indoor pool, a second rooftop swimming pool, a steam room, a hammam, a hot tub and a cold plunge pool.

To satiate hungry skiers, the resort has two restaurants, plus in-room dining. Byakko serves up hearty Japanese fare, such as hotpots, grilled meats and sushi. The Alchemy Bar will sling top-notch sake to compliment your meal or mix you up a daring cocktail with “aphrodisiac herbs.” All-day brasserie Wild Cabin, on the other hand, offers classic Swiss dishes with a twist on the large open terrace.

To celebrate the resort’s opening, guests staying throughout the month of February can enjoy the “Snowy February Offer,” including 15 percent off accommodations (minimum three-night stay required), a daily buffet breakfast, welcome amenities, a one 30-minute spa treatment per person and one Alchemy Bar workshop. Sounds like that’s your ski trip sorted.