Exclusive: Six Senses Is Opening a Resort in an Umbrian Castle in 2023

Though its roots and the bulk of its resorts are in Asia, sustainability- and wellness-forward luxury brand Six Senses has slowly been making its way west—a migration that includes plans for a Bjarke Ingels-designed residential and hotel high-rise in New York City (currently scheduled to open in 2021.) Since launching in Portugal’s Douro Valley in 2015, however, things have been fairly quiet on the European front—but that’s about to change. Following the January announcement of a London property (slated for 2023) and this summer’s reveal of a Rome hotel (to open in 2021, in a restored 18th-century palazzo), Six Senses is now giving Robb Report the first details about plans for a second Italian property—this one located on a historic castle estate in Umbria.

“Having studied and lived for many years in Italy, little makes me happier personally than Six Senses’ entry into the cultural and fashion center of Rome and the beauty and bounty of the Umbrian countryside,” Neil Jacobs, CEO of Six Senses Hotels Resorts Spas, tells Robb Report. “Our Italian debut will offer a window into crazy, surprising, artistic, vibrant Rome and the peaceful, nurturing and abundant Umbria—a combination that allows us to live our vision and values of re-connection, wellness and sustainability and provide Six Senses emotional hospitality in a uniquely local way. “

Slated to debut in 2023, Six Senses Antognolla will occupy 1,335 acres in the secluded Umbrian countryside, surrounded by views of vineyards and olive and cypress groves. A true resort, the property will house a Robert Trent Jones Jr.-designed 18-hole golf course, an equestrian center, a cooking school, an organic farm, a nature-focused Grow With Six Senses kids’ club, an Experience Pavilion (for classes, tastings and workshops) and—in a new contemporary wing—a spa and wellness center offering programs in sleep health, nutrition, movement and more. At the estate’s hub will be the sustainably-restored 12th-century Castello di Antognolla and historic borgo buildings, which will house 71 guest rooms and suites; 79 for-sale residences—ranging from apartments and two-bedroom villas to six-bedroom farmhouses—will be dotted throughout the grounds. Of course, this being Italy, there will be a big focus on food and wine, too, with a particular spotlight on rustic Umbrian dishes, estate-grown produce and organic wines. Currently slated to open in 2023, Six Senses Antognolla will be located about one-hour, 45-minutes from Florence and two-hours, 15-minutes from Rome.