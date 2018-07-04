10 Places Where You Can Sleep in a Bubble

Move over tents—there’s a new shape dominating the well-heeled wilds of glamping: the bubble. It’s an enclosure that looks exactly as it sounds: spherical, clear, and thusly fantastic for viewing the surrounding landscapes and glittering night skies. And lately, these rounded retreats have been popping up on every continent, from the deserts of Jordan and the forests of Iceland to the isles of Mauritius and the glaciers of Antarctica. Here, we check into the best bubbles around the globe.