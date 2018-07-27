9 Hotels Charting the Rise of the Urban Resort

City hotels, however luxurious, have not typically been designed to entice guests to settle in and leave their jam-packed itineraries behind. But a new breed of property is on the rise, one that is nestled into the hearts of some of the biggest cities but offers nearly everything a guest could want. These urban resorts—massive hotels in metropolitan centers with resort-like amenities including gigantic pools, opulent spas, and exclusive experiences—are popping up in major cities from Paris to Los Angeles to Tokyo. They offer an escape in the city that’s filled with immersive experiences, a connection to nature with lots of indoor/outdoor spaces flooded with natural light (a fun-filled rooftop is a must), extensive health and wellness options, and multiple mouthwatering food and drink venues.

The following nine retreats place guests right in the middle of the chaotic city, but these elevated oases give them the option to enjoy the city’s action or retreat to a private respite—no judgment for not leaving the hotel included.