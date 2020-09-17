You Can Water Slide From Your Bed Into the Ocean at These New Maldives Overwater Villas

Jetsetters just got one more reason to journey to the Maldives. The tropical island nation will soon become home to the world’s largest overwater villas, and they come complete with water slides.

Soneva Fushi, a barefoot luxury resort located in the picturesque archipelago, is set to open eight of the expansive overwater villas at the end of this month. Just in time for those who aren’t quite ready for the temperate fall weather.

The retreats have been designed to ensure the utmost privacy for guests and offer some of the most ‘Grammable ocean vistas on the planet. The one-bedroom villa (pictured here) spans 6,286 square feet and is great for a couple, while the two-bedder offers 9,224 square feet for those who require even more space.

At the heart of each villa is a massive master bedroom. It’s fitted with a nifty retractable roof that gives guests the ability to stargaze directly from bed. Elsewhere, there’s a generous living area replete with high-end furnishings and a sizable outdoor bathroom where one can freshen up in complete privacy.

The deck, meanwhile, offers an epic pool that blends into the horizon, along with daybeds, a spot for al fresco dining and a specially designed catamaran net that allows guests to sit directly above the water. To top it off, the villas also feature a two-story water slide that leads directly into the surrounding turquoise sea.

Designed with comfort in mind, the villas sit high enough above the ocean to ensure the waves don’t crash against the underside. This helps to reduce noise and vibration to give you unadulterated peace and quiet. The walls are also insulated with recycled Styrofoam to further muffle sound and keep the interiors nice and cool.

Soneva Fushi occupies an entire island and is known for its castaway-style villas that are spread throughout the island’s verdant jungle. This will be the resort’s first lot of overwater villas. Best of all, US citizens are permitted to stay even in the wake of Covid-19. (The Maldives recently reopened private island resorts.)

Soneva Fushi’s overwater villas will officially open on September 25, 2020. The starting price for the one-bedroom water retreat is $2,626 per night, while the two-bedroom water retreat starts at $5,232 per night.

Check out more photos of the villas below: