Exclusive: First Look at Sonoma’s Newest Luxury Resort and Residences

With California’s stay-at-home orders finally relaxing (again) this week, Montage Healdsburg, wine country’s newest resort and residences, is set to open tomorrow, January 29. The property sits on 258 acres in the heart of Sonoma County, nestled among the region’s hills and its own 15 acres of vineyards.

The resort has 130 bungalow-style rooms dotting the site and 40 residences for sale. Of those, 25 are turnkey Harvest homes, starting at $5.25 million, and the other 15 are meant for buyers to build their own custom estates, starting at $1.35 million per site. It will be the largest luxury resort property in Sonoma, and one of just a handful, joining Farmhouse Inn to the south.

Despite its number of rooms (which are much needed during the high season when it’s nearly impossible to find a place to stay), the resort, designed by Glazier Le Architects, Delawie Architects and EDG Design, is meant to sit lightly on the land, embracing an environmentally sensitive design so it doesn’t look like a monolith rising up from the land. Instead, it blends in with the natural landscape and helps preserve and protect the surrounding acreage.

The king of the hotel’s suites is the stand-alone and very private Guest House, set high on a knoll with views of Mount St. Helena and Alexander Valley’s vineyards. Its three bedrooms sprawl across 4,600 square feet. The per-night rate begins at $10,000 in the off-season and goes to $15,000.

The rest of the resort’s rooms range in square feet from 600 to 1,178, starting at $645 per night during the week and $745 over the weekend. All have dedicated outdoor space via a private balcony or deck.

The resort itself offers two pools—a family one and a zero-edge one overlooking the vineyards, as well as an 11,500-square-foot spa that houses treatment rooms, a fitness center and a salon. Yoga classes are offered on the lawns. As at other Montage properties, there’s a children’s program for kids ages 5 to 12, as well as a host of activities unique to the resort: road-bike and e-bike rentals, bocce, pickleball courts, archery and a bee apiary.

Most exciting for wine lovers are the opportunities for private tastings and tours with nearby winemakers, including Jesse Katz of Aperture Cellars, who oversees the resort’s vineyards; to go with all that fine wine are three restaurants, as well as in-room dining. Helmed by executive chef Jaron Dubinsky, the signature restaurant is Hazel Hill, which pairs seasonal cuisine with an incredible wine list. Dining is both indoors and out, overlooking the vineyards. In the lobby, guests will find the Scout Field Bar for creative cocktails and a collection of local craft beers, plus wine and French-inspired comfort food. During warmer weather, the Hudson Springs Bar and Grill operates poolside, serving seafood and classics.

Some pandemic rules might be relaxing, but the hotel wants to keep guest welfare front of mind, so it has partnered with concierge healthcare group One Medical to offer a complimentary 30-day membership for 24/7 virtual and in-person care services.