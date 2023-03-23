This Luxury Resort Outside Nashville Is Drawing Well-Heeled City Slickers to a Working Farm

In the last two years, downtown Nashville’s decade-long hotel boom veered toward luxury with brands such as the Four Seasons, 1 Hotel, SoHo House and Conrad hanging their shingles in the city. Suddenly, Nashville wasn’t just catering to conventions, the honky tonk curious, and hoards of bachelorette parties, filling the night air with “woos.” The big spenders were in town. But there was one thing that was still conspicuously missing in Music City and the nearby area: a relaxing, farm-centric resort.

In December, Southall Farm & Inn changed that. A 325-acre resort in Franklin, a wealthy suburb just over 30 minutes southwest of the state’s capital building. The luxury farm resort was one of the first for Middle Tennessee, beckoning visitors to trade in sleepless and debaucherous nights on Broadway for a more holistic and gentile style of southern living.

Local design firm 906 Studio Architects created a contemporary version of a classic Tennessee farm. Heather Durham Photography

Rooted in nature and well-being, Southall mixes classic lavish amenities—such as ensuite gas fireplaces, deep soaking tubs, and two gourmet restaurants—with a more contemporary eco-conscious raison d’être. Its mission, “Where the land connects us all,” says it all.

What that looks like on a material level is 16 standalone cottages (rooms starts at $839 per night) separated by wide open spaces, a 62-room inn, and the liberal use of foraged herbs and botanicals in treatments at the 15,000-square-foot spa. Local design shop 906 Studio Architects are responsible for the contemporary farmhouse exterior, while the interiors were dreamt up by Los Angeles firm Indidesign.

There is plenty of woo to be found, even outside Nashville. Heather Durham Photography

The property is the brainchild of Chicago financier Paul Mishkin, who has preserved 93 percent of the property’s greenspace across the roughly 245-football-field-sized campus. That’s plenty of room for the 1,300-tree orchard, a 200-count chicken coop, apiaries hosting some four million bees (the honey is local favorite), a hydroponic greenhouse that provides up to 800 pounds of lettuce per week for their onsite restaurants, and a jammery that cans seasonal vegetables so that favorites, such as tomatoes, are still featured in dishes long after summer. There is also a seven-acre lake that was built primarily for water retention, but it offers a second function for non-motorized water recreation.

“Cabins-style” rooms offer a five-star twist on country classic. Heather Durham Photography

To find anything of a similar standard in the state you’d need to drive three hours east to the foothills of the Smokey Mountains, where Blackberry Farm has provided two decades of proof of concept.

Naturally, Southall has already drawn comparisons to that famed 68-key Relais & Chateaux resort, which integrates elite hotel knowhow with a 4,200-acre working farm. While both resorts are somewhat of a destination in themselves, Southall is a slice of paradise minutes from a major city, with access to some of the state’s best parks. You can be on Music Row in the morning and be foraging or hiking in Southall after lunch. At Blackberry Farm, you’d need to drive 45 minutes just to get to the growing, but much smaller, city of Knoxville.

A seven-acre man-made lake gives guests the opportunity to get wet ‘n’ wild. Heather Durham Photography

Unsurprisingly, Southall has already attracted a wide range of VIP guests, but it’s filling a niche in Nashville that has wide reaching appeal. It’s drawing solo travelers looking for a wellness retreat, couples seeking solace in the countryside, and even global investment firms, which buy out the property for corporate outings. And yes, even groups of girlfriends are checking in for a more tranquil weekend than the sequins, sashes, and two-for-one longnecks in Music City.