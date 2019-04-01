Room of the Week: Thailand’s Newest Villa Has 3 Pools and a Private Theater

Robb Report‘s Room of the Week goes inside some of the most over-the-top hotel accommodations around the world, from the private Parisian apartments designed by the late, great Karl Lagerfeld to a London penthouse that’s so big it has its own zip code. We thought we’d seen it all, but this Room of the Week has us drooling for a Thai getaway.

Sri Panwa‘s new Villa X24 may as well be called Villa XXXL because it’s that big at nearly 25,000 square feet. But size isn’t the only thing it has going for it: It’s also so exclusive, it’s not even on the resort’s web site.

Set on 40 private acres of lush oceanfront jungle, Sri Panwa was already a stand-out among the many luxury properties in Phuket for its seclusion and stylish design. But X24 takes the luxury quotient to the next level, featuring everything from a home theater to a private gym. And the five-bedroom, four-story villa appears to already be a favorite among celebrities and A-listers (even hard-to-please diva Mariah Carey stayed there last December).

So, what does Vila X24’s $10,000-per-night price tag get you? Each of the five bedrooms has its own en suite bathroom and boast incredible views, and some also come with an outdoor shower or water feature. But as comfortable as the chambers are, you won’t be able to resist the extravagant common areas throughout the residence. With several living rooms, a covered sala with a wraparound pond, and a number of furnished terraces at your disposal, there are ample opportunities for entertaining and enjoying alfresco meals. And with nearly every space surrounded by floor-to-ceiling windows, indoor-outdoor arrangements are plentiful. Plus, the villa has two swimming pools, as well as a shallow rooftop pool that offers panoramic vistas of the Andaman Sea and serves as the perfect place for sunset photos. There’s also a gym, a steam room, and deep soaking tub. With all of these amenities, leaving Villa X24 to see the rest of Phuket might be the toughest decision you’ll have to make during your vacation.