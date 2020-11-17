Escape to St. Barts This Winter via This New Home-to-Resort Private Travel Program

Getting to the beach this winter just became a bit easier—and safer—thanks to a new program from Tradewind Aviation. The private charter company has joined forces with several of the top luxury resorts and villa rental agencies on St. Barts to offer a secure and stress-free way to reach the Francophone island via private jet, plus VIP perks to enjoy during your travels and stay. From roundtrip car service in your departure city and in-flight amenity kits to (depending on the resort) gourmet dinners, spa treatments, half-day boat charters and use of luxury cars, the package includes everything needed for a seamless getaway. Participating properties include Hotel Manapany, Villa Marie Saint Barth, Le Sereno, Hôtel Barrière Le Carl Gustaf, Le Barthélemy Hotel & Spa, Eden Rock–St Barths, Hotel Christopher St. Barth, WIMCO Villas and Le Toiny-Relais and Chateaux.

“We’re thrilled to be able to provide this exclusive private travel experience, which offers peace of mind for travelers during these challenging times,” David Zipkin, vice president and co-owner of Tradewind Aviation, tells Robb Report. With over 15 years of experience operating luxury regional charter flights into St. Barts, the company is also pleased to be able to help attract visitors to the island. “These packages represent a collective effort to promote St. Barts as a destination that is easily accessible and that has done fantastic work to create a safe and enjoyable winter escape,” Zipkin notes. (Regarding safety, St. Barts reopened to tourists at the end of June and currently requires proof of a negative PCR test performed within three days of arrival. Guests staying longer than seven days will be required to take an on-island PCR test on the eighth day of their stay, at their own expense. Visit the St. Barts tourism site for details.)

The experience begins with complimentary ground transportation from your home to the airport, followed by a private flight from anywhere in the US to San Juan, Puerto Rico; jets of all sizes are available, from both Tradewind’s own fleet and those of preferred partners. Up in the air, you’ll receive amenity kits with high-end products such as Caudalie face mists and Supergoop SPF sprays, as well as—for those flying from the greater New York area—breakfast catered by Jean-Georges. Once in San Juan, you’ll head directly to a private Tradewind Pilatus PC-12 for the flight to St. Barts, where, following what is typically a painless immigration process, you’ll be whisked to your resort of choice.

Choosing that resort might be the only tricky part of the whole experience, since each participating property is offering different perks for guests booking this package. The eco-friendly Hotel Manapany on Anse de Cayes beach, for example, is tempting guests with a complimentary dinner for two at its On the Rocks restaurant, complete with a bottle of Champagne and your choice of grilled lobster or Black Angus steak. At the chic, hilltop Villa Marie Saint Barth, you’ll enjoy credits to use at the spa or bar, reserved loungers at the hotel’s beach club and custom travel beauty kits, while Le Sereno, which sits on 600 feet of sandy beachfront, will treat guests staying in one of its four-bedroom villas to a half-day sail on its 47-foot catamaran. At Le Barthélemy Hotel & Spa, you’ll check in to a luxury suite with private oceanfront plunge pool and enjoy a private, Champagne-fueled sunset yacht cruise.

Both Hôtel Barrière Le Carl Gustaf and Eden Rock- St. Barths will provide airport transfers and goodie bags; the former is also offering 45-minute spa treatments, while the latter will grant guests checking in to the Villa Rockstar or Villa Nina complimentary use of a Land Rover Defender during their stay. (At Hotel Christopher St. Barth, you’ll have use of a Mini Cooper.) At Le Toiny, which sits on 17 lush acres, your one-bedroom pool villa will include complimentary mini-bar items, daily breakfast and a welcome bottle of bubbly. If you choose to go the private villa route with WIMCO, which has a roster of over 350 homes on the island, your sanctuary will be pre-stocked with wine, Champagne, cheeses and other gourmet treats. No matter which property they choose, guests booking the package will also receive 10 percent off future Tradewind Aviation flights.

The Tradewind Aviation private travel package is available from anywhere in the US, with one-way flight pricing starting at $19,000 from the Southeast and $30,000 from the Northeast. Resort pricing varies depending on the property. Contact your resort of choice directly to book accommodations and then be connected to Tradewind to finalize flights, or contact Tradewind Aviation directly at (800) 376-7922.