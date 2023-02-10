St. Regis Aspen and XO Charters Team Up for a New Private Jet Service to the Colorado Resort

The St. Regis and XO private charters are back for more.



Last November, the hotel’s Aspen location teamed up with the private jet service and its sister property in Bora Bora for a lavish 10-day excursion package. Now, the resort has announced an exclusive travel membership with the charter service.

Members of the new program will get new perks when visiting the St. Regis Aspen—most notably the ability to fly in and out year-round. XO’s fleet comprises over 2,400 aircraft that range in size and come with a dedicated service team. You can book the entire jet or individual seats on a shared flight from various locations.

As for accommodations, charter members will receive preferred room rates at St. Regis Aspen, VIP ground transportation to and from the resort and 24/7 butler service. Once there, you’ll will get also access to ski lifts through the property’s valet service. You can also take advantage of the St. Regis’s luxe amenities, including a spa with a full menu of treatments and après with cocktails at one of the property’s restaurants.

“Because XO uniquely offers its members so many private flight options, it is the perfect private aviation partner for our guests,” Heather Steenge-Hart, area general manager of Marriott’s Luxury Mountain Properties, said in a statement. “We welcome families, groups, couples, individuals, and luminaries, all with private flying preferences that XO easily accommodates.”

If you consider Aspen your second home, this charter membership might just be for you. Of course, it won’t come cheap: There’s a $100,000 deposit required at sign up, with plans starting at $595 per year. Check out XO’s website for more details.