Australia’s Gold Coast Is Getting a St. Regis Resort

St. Regis is headed down under.

Marriott International, the parent company of the storied hospitality franchise, has signed a management agreement with development operation Gurner to bring the brand to Australia’s Gold Coast in 2027. The new build, dubbed the St. Regis Gold Coast Resort, is expected to house 185 rooms and suites that include breathtaking ocean and hinterland views. It’s slated to be part of the first tower in the $1.7 billion La Pelago project, a luxe lifestyle resort and destination within the prestigious Budds Beach precinct.

The resort is being designed to celebrate the glamour and storied legacy of the St. Regis brand in a modern, sophisticated way. The property will offer guests a range of amenities, including a specialty restaurant, a sky bar, pool bar and a lounge. You’ll also have access to a spa as well as a signature St. Regis Bar.

“We are truly delighted to work with Gurner to bring our globally recognized St. Regis brand to Australia,” says Sean Hunt, area vice president, Marriott International, Australia, New Zealand and Pacific in a statement. “This signing is a testament to Marriott International’s continued commitment to growing our luxury portfolio in Australia and our confidence in the appeal of Australia as a leading tourism destination into the future.”

The St. Regis Gold Coast Resort will mark the fourth Marriott International property on the Gold Coast; an outpost of The Ritz-Carlton is expected to open in the area in 2026. Marriott currently operates 39 hotels across Australia, New Zealand, and the Pacific, with 26 hotels in Australia.

“We are honored to be able to announce this deal with the team at Marriott International—St. Regis has always been my favorite hotel brand, and it is very exciting to be able to offer its world-class service, amenity, and luxury to our La Pelago residents, and to the Australian market for the first time,” explains Gurner Group CEO Tim Gurner. “We think the addition of such an illustrious and exclusive hotel brand will put the Gold Coast right back on the top of luxury travelers’ lists, and make it one of the hottest tourism markets in the world.”