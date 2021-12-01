This New Superyacht-to-Resort Partnership Lets You Cruise to the Waldorf Astoria Maldives

Chartering a superyacht is always a good time, but it’s even better when you’re also given access to one of the most luxurious hotels in the Maldives.

This winter, SuperYachtsMonaco and Waldorf Astoria Maldives Ithaafushi are offering an unparalleled charter experience aboard the iconic Maltese Falcon that includes a spot of indulging at the secluded five-star resort.

With this new partnership, all charter guests will be given day passes to the idyllic Waldorf Astoria that comprises the entire island of Ithaafushi in the South Male Atoll. No other day visitors will be allowed on the private island while you’re there, which means you’ll only need to share the facilities with overnight guests.

While visiting, you can bounce between the 11 different dining spots, which range from a beach club with DJ to an upscale restaurant serving Levantine cuisine to the signature Waldorf Astoria lounge. You can also make use of the hotel’s aqua wellness center and spa to rejuvenate or the dive center for a bit of underwater fun.

But access to the resort is really just a sweetener to a stay aboard Maltese Falcon. Launched by Perini Navi in 2006, this 289-footer is still considered the world’s most radical sailing yacht and has won countless awards, including Robb Report’s Best of the Best in 2007. This winter marks the first time in history that it will depart Europe to head for the warmth of the Asia-Pacific.

The 12-year-old truly gives seafarers the best of both worlds—that is, the luxury and comfort of a motor yacht along with the performance and speed of a sailer. The elegant interior, created by Ken Freivokh, features a full-beam master and five double suites that can together sleep up to 12 guests. Elsewhere, there is a gym with a personal trainer, as well as a fully-staffed spa with a hair salon and a massage room. The superyacht also houses a spectacular art collection and a full suite of water toys.

As for grunt, Maltese Falcon has three giant rotating “Dyna Rig” masts that each support five sails. This setup gives her an impressive top speed of 18 knots, a cruising speed of 14 knots and a range of 3,000 nautical miles.

The hardest part will be deciding how to split your time between the resort and yacht.

Maltese Falcon can be chartered from roughly $522,000–$590,000 (€460,000–€520,000) per week. This particular partnership is only available through winter.

Check out more photos below: