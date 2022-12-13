The Newest Suites at This Costa Rican Resort Have Private Plunge Pools Fed by Local Hot Springs

Travelers across the globe have grown to love the hot springs at the base of the Arenal Volcano in La Fortuna, Costa Rica, which you can visit at the Tabacón Thermal Resort & Spa. This month, the property debuted a brand-new suite category, with 14 renovated rooms that now boast private plunge pools.

Tabacón’s newest arrivals consist of eight 753-square-foot Honeymoon suites aimed at couples and six 645-square-foot Rainforest rooms for an intimate and peaceful ambiance amongst nature. All of the recent additions come with private plunge pools filled with thermo-mineral water from the local hot springs. Led by local architect Adriana Cruz, the revamped rooms offer a contemporary tropical style with subtle nods to their lush rainforest surroundings that include vivid watercolor paintings, Pacific cedar wood furnishings and natural stone flooring.

Rainforest room Tabacon Resort & Spa

Apart from the pool upgrades, the suites feature other improved amenities such as private terraces with views of the rainforest. The Honeymoon suites offer views of the Arenal Volcano, which has been in a resting period since 2010.

“Being able to offer private pools and bathtubs with volcano views that are fed and heated naturally by our own hot springs is a unique experience in La Fortuna,” said Andrey Gomez, general manager at Tabacón, in a statement. “We continue to evolve the luxury experience while staying true to our mission that builds on our heritage—providing for our community and protecting our environment.

The bedroom of one of the Honeymoon suites. Tabacon Resort & Spa

Of course, when you do decide to venture outside your room, you’ll have access to the property’s unique thermal hot springs experience at the Shangri-La Gardens, or you can book a treatment at its world-class spa.

At mealtime, you can choose from a variety of dining options, including the Ephemeral Table, which consists of a candlelit open-air bungalow for a romantic evening.

Rates for the Honeymoon suites start at $805 per night; the Rainforest rooms start at $620.