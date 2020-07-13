Ted Turner’s Luxe Hospitality Company Debuts a New Guest House Retreat in Remote New Mexico

Conservation and connecting people to nature are among the core principles of Ted Turner Reserves, the luxury hospitality company founded by philanthropist and media mogul Ted Turner. Spread across a total of 1.1 million acres in New Mexico, the brand’s three reserves and one retreat were designed to offer guests unfettered access to restored and protected land, while also providing opportunities for outdoor adventures and lots of five-star amenities. Now, with the launch of Turner House, guests will be able to gain further insight into the company’s environmental efforts—and learn more about Turner himself, as the story of the icon’s work and advocacy is told throughout the new 10-bedroom retreat.

Located at Vermejo, the collection’s largest and northernmost reserve, Turner House was envisioned as “a way to say thank you to our founder,” Ted Turner Reserves Managing Director, Jade McBride, tells Robb Report. “Many of the buildings at Vermejo are named to reflect past owners of the property, (and) Turner House is named for Ted Turner to recognize his place in Vermejo’s history, and its future. We’ve done everything we can to return the building to its original condition, much like Ted has done and continues to do with Vermejo’s vast wilderness.”

The newly restored building features 10 guest rooms (eight with king beds and one suite), as well as spacious common areas, a firepit and a sun porch with picture windows framing views of the Vermejo Valley. Many of the rooms have touches like natural gas fireplaces or freestanding bathtubs, while amenities and decorative items sourced from New Mexico artisans and vendors are featured throughout. Adding to the décor are memorabilia and personal trinkets from Turner that bring to life his passion for conservation and highlight some of the projects that have been done at Vermejo, where the team has successfully restored over 558,000 acres of land and protected a number of vulnerable species. Rounding out the facilities is a spa treatment room where guests can enjoy yoga and meditation sessions as well as treatments like sea salt body exfoliations and rose mud body wraps.

Available to book by the room or as a buy-out, Turner House joins other Vermejo accommodation options like Casa Grande, a 25,000-square-foot mansion with seven guest rooms; Costilla Fishing Lodge, a LEED-certified wood lodge with views of the Sangre de Cristo mountain range; and five guest cottages, each named after previous property owners like Chicago’s William Bartlett and Los Angeles Times publisher Harry Chandler. Guests of all properties have access to activities such as hiking, mountain biking, horseback riding, fishing, geocaching and wildlife and conservation tours.

“Ted Turner Reserves allows guests to enjoy the beauty of these ranches and even contribute to the conservation work we’re doing on them,” Turner recently told Robb Report. “These properties are my legacy, and Ted Turner Reserves helps ensure that they remain protected—and enjoyed—in the way they deserve. My hope is that by seeing incredible species like bison, black bears, bighorn sheep and wild horses in their natural habitat, and witnessing the work we’re doing to save endangered species such as the Rio Grande cutthroat trout and Mexican gray wolf, we will inspire visitors to make every effort to protect this planet for generations to come.”

Turner House room rates start at $1,300 per night, including three meals a day, non-alcoholic beverages and two activities per day.